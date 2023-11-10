The Visit of Mongolia’s Prime Minister to the U.S.: Exploring Opportunities for Deeper Cooperation

Mongolia, a landlocked country nestled between Russia and China, is garnering attention as its Prime Minister, Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erden, embarks upon a visit to the United States. This visit marks the first time a Mongolian prime minister has visited the U.S. since 2018, providing an opportunity for Mongolia to strengthen its strategic partnership with the U.S. and expand cooperation in various domains.

During the meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Oyun-Erden, discussions will center around enhancing the economic and commercial relationship between the two countries, as well as addressing regional and global issues, including China and Russia. The visit aims to deepen cooperation in the realms of politics, economics, humanitarian efforts, and regional matters, according to a statement from the Mongolian Embassy in Washington.

One of the key motivations behind this visit is Mongolia’s unique geopolitical position. Surrounded by Russia and China, Mongolia must maintain cordial relations with its powerful neighbors while also pursuing strategic cooperation with the U.S. Notably, Mongolia has refrained from aligning closely with Moscow and Beijing amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prioritizing its policy of neutrality. However, the U.S. remains concerned about possible transfers of Chinese weapons to Russia through Mongolia, given its potential as a transshipment point. Vice President Harris is anticipated to inquire about recent communications between Prime Minister Oyun-Erden and the Chinese and Russian leadership.

Another focal point of the discussions will revolve around Mongolia’s vast mineral reserves, including lithium, copper, and graphite. These resources are crucial for sustainable energy technologies such as electrical storage batteries and renewable energy. With China striving to secure major shares of these minerals globally, the Biden administration sees potential investment opportunities in Mongolia. In June, a U.S. delegation visited Mongolia to explore avenues for increased U.S. involvement in its mineral exports. The possibility of Mongolia joining the Minerals Security Partnership, which aims to foster sustainable investment in mineral mining and processing, may also be explored.

In addition to geopolitical and economic considerations, domestic interests are at play as Mongolia approaches national elections in 2024. Prime Minister Oyun-Erden is likely seeking political capital through photo opportunities with senior U.S. government officials, including Vice President Harris. One specific request on the agenda may include support for the Mongolia Third Neighbor Trade Act, which seeks to boost the Mongolian economy by enabling the duty-free export of certain apparel and textile products to the U.S.

Furthermore, the issue of connectivity between Mongolia and the U.S. via air travel will be addressed. Currently, the limited availability and lengthy layovers on flights between Ulaanbaatar and Washington, D.C. pose challenges for travelers. The Mongolian government is keen on improving flight access and reducing layover times, which would facilitate greater connectivity and alleviate the constraints of being a landlocked country. The Biden administration is receptive to these concerns and intends to sign an Open Skies Agreement, paving the way for enhanced air services between the two nations.

As the visit of Prime Minister Oyun-Erden unfolds, Mongolia seizes the opportunity to forge a stronger partnership with the U.S., navigate its geopolitical landscape, attract investment for mineral resources, address domestic priorities, and promote better air connectivity. This visit exemplifies Mongolia’s determination to engage with the world and capitalize on opportunities for mutual benefit and cooperation.