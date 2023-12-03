Four BJP MPs Emerge Victorious in Rajasthan Assembly Elections

In a closely watched contest, four out of seven BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) who entered the fray in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections have emerged victorious. Despite facing stiff competition, these four MPs were able to secure their positions in the assembly.

One of the notable winners is Hanuman Beniwal, the convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and MP from Nagaur. Beniwal managed to secure a win in the Khinwsar assembly constituency, defeating the BJP candidate Rewant Ram by a slim margin of 2,059 votes. This victory highlights the growing support for Beniwal and his party in the region.

The other three victorious BJP MPs include Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Baba Balak Nath. Diya Kumari, a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, emerged as the victor in the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat with a substantial margin of 71,368 votes. Rajyavardhan Rathore, a two-time MP and former Union minister, secured the Jhotwara seat with a margin of 50,167 votes. Baba Balak Nath, the Alwar MP, emerged victorious in the Tijara seat with a margin of 6,173 votes.

These victories demonstrate the strong support for the BJP and its candidates in Rajasthan. Despite facing tough competition from the Congress party, these MPs were able to win the trust and votes of the people in their respective constituencies.

However, it is also important to note that three BJP MPs faced defeat in the assembly polls. This highlights the unpredictability and competitiveness of elections, where even established politicians can face setbacks. It is a reminder that in democracy, every vote counts, and nothing can be taken for granted.

Overall, the Rajasthan assembly elections have witnessed an interesting mix of victories and defeats. The four successful BJP MPs have demonstrated their popularity and ability to connect with the voters, while also emphasizing the challenging nature of political campaigns.

