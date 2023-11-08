Nigerian Stowaways’ Harrowing Journey Highlights Desperate Search for Better Life

On their treacherous journey across the vast Atlantic Ocean, four Nigerian stowaways faced unimaginable hardships and put their lives at risk in pursuit of a better future. Stranded in a small space above the rudder of a cargo ship for 10 days, they ran out of food and drink, surviving an additional four days by consuming sea water. Thankfully, they were eventually rescued by Brazilian federal police in the port of Vitória.

Their harrowing experience underscores the extreme lengths some migrants are willing to go to escape dire circumstances. “It was a terrible experience for me,” expressed Thankgod Opemipo Matthew Yeye, one of the Nigerians, recalling the fear and uncertainty onboard the ship. Their initial relief at being rescued quickly turned to surprise when they discovered they had inadvertently landed in Brazil instead of Europe.

Yeye and Roman Ebimene Friday, another stowaway, have since sought asylum in Brazil, while two others have voluntarily returned to Nigeria. Economic hardship, political instability, and the pervasive crime situation in their home country left them with little choice but to abandon Nigeria. With endemic violence, poverty, and rampant kidnappings, the risk of seeking a better life became a less daunting prospect.

Friday’s journey began when a fisherman friend rowed him to the Ken Wave, docked in Lagos, where three others were already waiting. The constant threat of being discovered by the ship’s crew made their ordeal even more perilous. To safeguard themselves from falling into the treacherous sea, they rigged up a protective net and tied themselves to the rudder with a rope. Sleep was scarce due to cramped conditions and the noise of the ship’s engine.

Father Paolo Parise, a priest at the São Paulo shelter where the stranded stowaways found temporary refuge, expressed admiration for their determination. He acknowledged that their devastating journey serves as a stark reminder of the unimaginable risks people are willing to take to start anew.

The story of these Nigerian stowaways sheds light on the urgent need to address the underlying issues driving migration. It highlights the desperation and hardships faced by those who embark on treacherous journeys in search of a better life, and it calls for comprehensive efforts to address the root causes of migration, provide safer migration channels, and foster global solidarity in protecting the rights and well-being of all individuals seeking refuge and opportunity.