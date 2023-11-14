Four Survive 14 Days on Ship’s Rudder Before Dramatic Rescue

In a harrowing ordeal, four individuals from Nigeria managed to survive for 14 days on the rudder of a cargo ship while crossing the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. The desperate journey, filled with unimaginable risks, serves as a testament to humanity’s unwavering pursuit of a better life.

Initially equipped with limited supplies of food and drink, the Nigerians found their resources dwindling by the 10th day. Undeterred by the dire circumstances, they resorted to drinking the very sea water that surged beneath them, anxious for any sustenance they could find. Miraculously, Brazilian federal police ultimately came to their rescue in the port of Vitória, in southeastern Brazil.

The treacherous voyage these courageous souls embarked on spans approximately 5,600km (3,500 miles) across the vast ocean, highlighting the immense lengths migrants are willing to go in pursuit of their dreams. It is a poignant reminder of the desperation and determination that often drive individuals to undertake unimaginable risks.

Interviewed at a shelter in São Paulo, 38-year-old Thankgod Opemipo Matthew Yeye, one of the survivors, expressed the profound fear and hardship he endured during the journey. The uncertainty and constant danger took a toll on his emotional state, leaving him trembling and petrified. Yet, he stands tall and grateful to be alive.

Upon realizing that they had inadvertently ended up in Brazil instead of Europe, where they had initially hoped to seek a better life, the four men experienced a mixture of relief and surprise. While two of them chose to return to Nigeria, Yeye and 35-year-old Roman Ebimene Friday opted for asylum, hoping to find solace and stability in their unexpected destination.

Their decision to flee their home country stems from a multitude of challenges plaguing Nigeria, including economic hardship, political instability, and widespread crime. Poverty and violence have long plagued Africa’s most populous nation, with kidnappings becoming endemic. Yeye, a Pentecostal minister from Lagos state, shares that the destruction of his peanut and palm oil farm due to floods this year left him and his family without a home. Now, he prays that they can reunite in Brazil.

Friday’s journey began on June 27th when a fisherman friend helped him approach the Ken Wave, a Liberian-flagged ship docked in Lagos, rowing him to the stern and leaving him near the rudder. To his astonishment, he discovered three other men already present, desperately waiting for the ship to set sail. Friday’s anxiety mounted, as he had never met his newfound companions and feared he may meet a watery demise at their hands.

Once the ship was underway, the four individuals took every precaution to evade detection by the crew, realizing that any discovery could lead to their untimely demise in the unforgiving waters. Silent and vigilant, they disciplined themselves to remain hidden, never daring to make a sound that might betray their presence.

Surviving for two weeks in such close proximity to the vast Atlantic Ocean was a perpetual dance with danger. To prevent themselves from succumbing to the tempestuous waves, the men ingeniously fashioned a net around the rudder, securing themselves with a rope. Gazing downward, they would catch glimpses of magnificent marine creatures such as whales and sharks. Sleep was scarce and fraught with risk due to the cramped conditions and the relentless hum of the ship’s engine. The relief they felt upon their eventual rescue was immeasurable.

Father Paolo Parise, a priest at the São Paulo shelter, has encountered numerous cases of stowaways, but he attests that the plight of these four individuals is unparalleled in its peril. Their arduous journey serves as a sobering reminder of the profound lengths people are willing to go to seek a new beginning, transcending boundaries of safety and comfort. It is a raw demonstration of the indomitable spirit and resilience that can arise from the darkest depths of human desperation.

