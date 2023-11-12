Tragedy Strikes as Gunfire Erupts Onboard Indian Railway Train

A shocking and devastating incident transpired on a train journey in India’s western Maharashtra state, as a railway security officer opened fire on a moving train. This terrible act resulted in the heartbreaking loss of four lives. The incident occurred during the early hours of the morning, as passengers were traveling from Jaipur to Mumbai.

According to the spokesperson for the Western Railway, the tragic event unfolded around 6 a.m. local time. The spokesperson revealed that Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Kumar is believed to be responsible for the shooting, which claimed the lives of his colleague Tikaram Meena and three other unsuspecting passengers. The spokesperson shared this information during an interview with Indian news agency Asian News International.

In a distressing turn of events, after the shooting incident, the constable pulled the emergency alarm and promptly fled the scene by jumping off the moving train. Authorities quickly apprehended him, and an investigation into the motive behind the shooting is currently underway. The spokesperson also highlighted that the process of identifying the victims is ongoing and will be based on the passenger list.

Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Kumar addressed the media, expressing his condolences to the affected families. He assured them that the necessary steps are being taken to provide support, both emotionally and financially. Compensation will be provided to the next of kin to aid them during this difficult time.

This tragic incident serves as a distressing reminder of the need for stringent security measures and the importance of maintaining the safety of passengers during their journeys. The railway authorities must continue to prioritize the well-being and protection of individuals traveling across the country.

