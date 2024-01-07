Four Border Police Officers Injured as Violence Escalates in Jenin

Intense clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin resulted in four Border Police officers sustaining injuries after their vehicle was targeted by an explosive device, according to a joint statement by the IDF and Border Police. The officers were later transferred to Rambam Medical Center for treatment of their wounds. The incident occurred during ongoing confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

The escalation of violence in Jenin began when Israeli forces entered the city on Saturday night. Palestinian terrorists responded by detonating explosives and firing heavily at the Israeli forces. The situation grew even more dangerous when an Israeli airstrike targeted a terrorist cell that posed a threat to Israeli troops. Palestinian media reported that six Palestinians were killed in the strike. Helicopters and drones were observed in the area during the clashes, highlighting the intensity of the situation.

Meanwhile, additional raids were reported in Nablus and Kalkilya overnight, further exemplifying the widespread tension in the region. In Nablus, armed clashes broke out as Israeli forces conducted their operation in the city.

This recent incident in Jenin is part of a series of operations carried out by Israeli forces in response to the war with Hamas. These operations have included multiple airstrikes targeting terrorists in the city.

FAQs

Q: What happened in Jenin?

A: Four Border Police officers were injured after their vehicle was targeted by an explosive device during intense clashes in the city of Jenin.

Q: How did the clashes start?

A: The clashes erupted when Israeli forces entered Jenin on Saturday night, leading to Palestinian terrorists setting off explosives and engaging in heavy gunfire.

Q: Were there any casualties?

A: Alongside the injured officers, six Palestinians were reported to have been killed during an Israeli airstrike that targeted a terrorist cell.

Q: Where else were raids reported?

A: Raids were also reported in Nablus and Kalkilya, resulting in armed clashes in Nablus.