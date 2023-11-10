Federal Agents Foil Schemes to Illegally Export Technologies to Russia

Federal agents have successfully disrupted two separate schemes aimed at evading sanctions and exporting U.S. technology to Russia. The operations, which were recently revealed in the Eastern District of New York, involved the illegal export of controlled, dual-use technologies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In one case, a criminal complaint was unsealed, resulting in the arrest of a Brooklyn resident and two Canadian nationals. These individuals were involved in a sophisticated global procurement scheme, using two corporate entities based in Brooklyn to unlawfully source and purchase millions of dollars’ worth of dual-use electronics. These electronics were then sent to end-users in Russia, including companies connected to the Russian military. The components and integrated circuits shipped by the defendants have been found in weapons platforms and signals intelligence equipment seized in Ukraine, further highlighting the significance of their actions.

In a separate incident, a Brooklyn resident was arrested, and a four-count indictment was unsealed. This indictment relates to an illegal exports scheme aimed at procuring dual-use electronic components for entities in Russia involved in the development and manufacture of drones for the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco emphasized the importance of preventing Russia from obtaining critical technologies necessary for its unlawful war in Ukraine. She expressed the Department of Justice’s commitment to using all available legal tools to deny these technologies to Russia. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need to protect American technologies from foreign adversaries.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen, from the Justice Department’s National Security Division, affirmed the division’s dedication to holding individuals accountable for defying U.S. law in support of Russian aggression in Ukraine. He stressed the serious consequences that await those who attempt to harm the United States and its allies.

Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod highlighted the determination of law enforcement agencies to dismantle Russian military procurement schemes. He emphasized that whenever U.S. components are found in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, action will be taken to prevent further destruction and loss of life.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York reaffirmed the office’s commitment to ensuring that military technologies do not fall into the wrong hands. He expressed satisfaction in having thwarted the defendants’ sophisticated schemes to evade American sanctions and illegally ship dual-use electronics to fuel Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

FAQ

Q: What were the schemes involved?

A: The schemes consisted of illegally exporting controlled, dual-use technologies from the U.S. to Russia.

Q: What were the roles of the arrested individuals?

A: The arrested individuals were involved in sourcing, purchasing, and shipping dual-use electronics on behalf of end-users in Russia.

Q: What motivated these schemes?

A: The schemes aimed to supply Russia with critical technologies to support its military activities in Ukraine.

Q: What actions have been taken to prevent future schemes?

A: Federal agents are committed to using all available tools to prevent the illegal acquisition and export of U.S. technologies to entities involved in Russian aggression.

Q: What will happen to the arrested individuals?

A: The arrested individuals will face legal consequences for their alleged involvement in these schemes.