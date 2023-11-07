Nobel Foundation Rescinds Invitation for Russia, Belarus, and Iran Representatives to Attend Award Ceremonies

The Nobel Foundation made a striking decision as it withdrew its invitation for representatives of Russia, Belarus, and Iran to attend the upcoming Nobel Prize award ceremonies. This move came after immense backlash and strong reactions to the foundation’s earlier announcement. The decision to revoke the invitations has been met with praise and support from various Swedish politicians and even the Swedish Royal House.

While the foundation initially extended the invitations with the intention of promoting the dissemination of the Nobel Prize’s important messages, Swedish lawmakers and citizens expressed their concerns regarding the political climate in these countries. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the human rights violations in Iran were cited as significant factors behind the criticism and backlash. Belarusian opposition figure, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, urged the Swedish Nobel Foundation and the Norwegian Nobel Committee to refrain from inviting representatives of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s “illegitimate regime” to any events.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his disagreement with the decision, stating that he would not have made the same choice. As a result, the foundation acknowledged the overwhelming negative response in Sweden and decided not to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus, and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm. However, it clarified that all ambassadors would still be invited to the ceremony in Oslo, where the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded.

The Swedish Royal House, along with many others in Sweden, welcomed this change in decision positively. The spokesperson, Margareta Thorgren, conveyed the Royal House’s support, emphasizing that King Carl XVI Gustaf will continue the tradition of handing out the Nobel awards at ceremonies in Stockholm.

As we await the announcement of this year’s Nobel laureates in early October, it is evident that the Nobel Foundation’s withdrawal of the invitations has sparked a significant conversation about the values and principles associated with the Nobel Prize. The foundation’s decision serves as a reminder of the important role that international recognition and support play in upholding the integrity and impact of these prestigious awards.