Subsidies for Fossil Fuels Continue to Soar Despite Climate Crisis

Fossil fuels received an astonishing $13 million in subsidies every minute in 2022, fueling concerns about the ongoing climate crisis. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed that total subsidies for oil, gas, and coal reached a staggering $7 trillion, equivalent to 7% of global GDP and nearly double the amount spent on education worldwide. The IMF’s analysis shed light on the failure of countries to phase out subsidies, as they pledged to do, in order to ensure that the price of fossil fuels accurately reflects their environmental costs.

Explicit subsidies, which lower fuel prices for consumers, doubled in 2022 as a response to soaring energy prices caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, these subsidies disproportionately benefited wealthy households rather than the less privileged, as highlighted by the IMF. Implicit subsidies, which encompass the substantial costs associated with climate change and air pollution caused by fossil fuels, accounted for a staggering 80% of the total subsidies.

Addressing and ending these subsidies should become the centerpiece of global climate action, according to the IMF. Doing so would not only help limit global warming to below 2°C but also prevent approximately 1.6 million air pollution-related deaths annually and generate trillions of dollars in government revenue. The IMF researchers acknowledged the political challenges in subsidy reform but emphasized the potential efficacy of well-designed policies that prioritize support for vulnerable and disadvantaged households, particularly through international coordination.

This revelation from the IMF comes at a time when the climate crisis is increasingly wreaking havoc worldwide, triggering devastating heatwaves, wildfires, and floods across continents. Ian Parry of the IMF stressed that addressing fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to align efforts with the goal of limiting global warming. Implementing carbon pricing and utilizing revenue from reforms to compensate low-income households were proposed as potential solutions. However, the difficulty of raising taxes on fossil fuels, particularly when done unilaterally by individual countries, underscores the necessity of coordinated action among major emitters.

While the G20 nations vowed to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies in 2009, these same countries poured a record-breaking $1.4 trillion into such subsidies in 2022, as estimated by the International Institute for Sustainable Development. Additionally, the World Bank’s June report indicated that combined fossil fuel and agricultural subsidies may reach a staggering $12 trillion annually, wreaking environmental havoc.

Some progress has been made as Canada recently announced plans to curtail certain fossil fuel subsidies, and Nigeria eliminated petrol subsidies that were outweighing healthcare expenditures. However, past instances of subsidy removal were often met with protests, leading to their subsequent reinstatement.

The IMF’s research found that explicit subsidies in 2022 mainly favored petrol and other oil products, accounting for 50% of the total, followed by coal at 30% and fossil gas at 20%. Notably, China, the United States, Russia, the European Union, and India emerged as the largest subsidizers of fossil fuels. Coal, in particular, received extensive subsidies, with 80% of it being sold at less than half of its actual cost.

The IMF researchers acknowledged that their estimate of total subsidies in 2022, which already reached $7 trillion, would have been even higher had they employed more recent climate damage costs. Impressively, their analysis showed that ending fossil fuel subsidies could result in a 34% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, making a significant contribution to achieving the necessary 43% cut for effectively combatting global warming and maintaining global heating below 1.5°C.

To ensure the success of subsidy reform policies, the researchers emphasized the importance of gradual phasing-in, financial support for low-income individuals, and productive utilization of the increased revenues. The World Bank report warned that while demanding policy reforms are involved, the costs of inaction will prove far more detrimental in the long run.