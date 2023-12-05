COP28 Considers Various Approaches to Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

As the COP28 climate conference progresses, countries are exploring different options for addressing fossil fuels in the final agreement. A draft negotiating text released on Tuesday suggests that a formal phase-out of fossil fuels could be included in the U.N. summit’s deal to combat global warming. This proposition has sparked debates among the almost 200 attending countries, with Western governments advocating for its inclusion, while oil and gas producers are hesitant. The draft text also presents alternative options, including calls for accelerated efforts to phase out fossil fuels and the omission of any mention of a phase-out.

Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion are projected to reach record highs in 2023, according to recent research. This alarming trend has raised concerns among scientists who worry that current efforts to combat climate change may not be sufficient to mitigate its worst impacts. The proposed phase-out of fossil fuels, if adopted, would mark a significant step towards ending the era of oil dependence and signify the world’s first global agreement to do so.

In discussions at COP28, CEOs of major energy companies have voiced their support for the oil and gas industry, emphasizing progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. They have highlighted the importance of a fair energy transition and the need to produce oil and gas in a more environmentally friendly manner. While recognizing the costs associated with this transition, they assert that it is essential for their future viability and social license to operate.

The presence of the fossil fuel industry at COP28 has not gone unnoticed, as over 2,400 lobbyists registered for the conference. This number even surpasses the combined number of delegates from the ten most climate-vulnerable countries. Climate activists have staged small protests in response to this imbalance. Within this context, the Marshall Islands unveiled a national plan to address rising sea levels, acknowledging the current impacts of climate change on their shores.

FAQ

What are the options being considered for fossil fuel phase-out at COP28?

The draft text for a COP28 final deal includes three options. The first is an “orderly and just phase-out” in which wealthier nations with a historical reliance on fossil fuels would transition more rapidly. The second option calls for an acceleration of efforts towards phasing out unabated fossil fuels. The third option avoids any mention of a phase-out.

Which countries are pushing for a fossil fuel phase-out?

The United States, the European Union, and small island states vulnerable to climate change are advocating for a fossil fuel phase-out to achieve the necessary CO2 emissions reductions. However, major oil and gas-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, have resisted these proposals.

Are there plans to completely stop drilling for oil and gas?

According to the Net Zero Tracker, an independent data consortium, none of the world’s major oil and gas producers have plans to cease drilling for these fossil fuels. The shift away from reliance on oil and gas will likely be a gradual process.

What other measures are included in the draft text?

In addition to the phase-out options, the draft text also calls for the scaling up of carbon capture technology. Some countries express concerns that such technologies may be used to justify continued fossil fuel use.

What are the latest findings on fossil fuel emissions?

A recent report, the Global Carbon Budget, reveals that CO2 emissions from coal, oil, and gas continue to rise, primarily driven by India and China. It is estimated that fossil fuel emissions in 2023 will increase by 1.1% compared to the previous year. Although overall emissions have plateaued due to better land use, the trajectory remains far from achieving the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.