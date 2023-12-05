The Increase of Fossil Fuel Industry Participation at Climate Summits Raises Concerns

In a recent analysis conducted by a coalition of corporate watchdog and climate advocacy groups, it was revealed that the number of individuals connected to the fossil fuel industry attending the COP28 climate summit in Dubai has nearly quadrupled compared to last year’s gathering. With over 2,400 registrations, this significant representation from the fossil fuel sector is almost four times the number from the previous year.

The report highlights that fossil fuel employees and representatives now outnumber the delegation from every country participating in the summit, except for the host nation of COP28, the United Arab Emirates, and Brazil. Furthermore, the overall attendance at the summit has seen a substantial increase, with more than 80,000 people registered for the Dubai meeting, surpassing the attendance of last year’s summit in Egypt by double.

This surge in fossil fuel industry participation is likely to intensify tensions at the climate summit, particularly regarding the future role of fossil fuels as the main driver of the climate crisis. The findings emphasize the urgency of addressing this issue and reevaluating the involvement of the fossil fuel industry in shaping climate policies and strategies.

While COP28 President, Sultan Al Jaber, an oil executive himself, argues in favor of including the fossil fuel industry in the summit, the report raises concerns about the undue influence these companies may have over the decision-making process.

In response to the growing influence of the fossil fuel industry at climate summits, the coalition organizing under the name Kick Big Polluters Out scrutinized the provisional list of COP participants to identify individuals with connections to fossil fuel companies or organizations tied to fossil fuel interests. The analysis identified an “unprecedented” 2,456 attendees from the fossil fuel sector registered for COP28, a substantial increase compared to the 636 registrations for COP27 in Egypt the previous year.

This year’s analysis was made possible by the United Nations’ decision to require fossil fuel lobbyists to disclose their affiliations when registering for the summit. By implementing this requirement, it became evident that fossil fuel employees and representatives received more passes to attend COP28 than all the delegates from the ten most climate-vulnerable countries combined.

“The hallways and negotiating rooms of this climate conference are flooded with the largest number of fossil fuel lobbyists ever,” says Lili Fuhr, director of the fossil fuel energy program at the Center for International Environmental Law. She emphasizes the need for governments to remain focused on achieving a full phase-out of fossil fuels while safeguarding public policy-making from the influence of fossil fuel interests. This approach remains our best chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

As concerns about the ambition levels of the summit grow, it is crucial to address the role of the fossil fuel industry in shaping climate policies and ensuring that the decision-making process remains free from their influence. Scientists and advocacy groups have expressed apprehension following recent comments made by Al Jaber, the COP28 President, suggesting that there is no scientific evidence supporting the necessity of phasing out fossil fuels to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In response to the controversy, Al Jaber has clarified his commitment to climate goals and science, noting that a phase-down and phase-out of fossil fuels are inevitable and essential. However, the skepticism surrounding the fossil fuel industry’s role in climate summits persists.

It is worth noting that this trend of increasing participation from the fossil fuel industry at COP summits has been observed over the years. Attendees connected to fossil fuel companies have attended COP summits a staggering 7,200 times in the last two decades, highlighting the need for ongoing scrutiny and evaluation of the industry’s involvement in these vital global forums.