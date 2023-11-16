Former White House Aide Reveals Shocking Workplace Behavior

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to share some jaw-dropping stories about her experiences working for President Donald Trump. Hutchinson, who served as Chief of Staff to Mark Meadows, discussed various instances of bizarre behavior by her ex-boss. During the interview, she revealed that Trump would throw his food “once or twice a week,” shedding light on the erratic nature of his behavior.

Hutchinson explained that there was a pressure to remain loyal within “Trump World,” which refers to Donald Trump and his associates. This expectation made it challenging for her to speak up about her experiences. However, she eventually found the courage to share her true recollections of the White House coup, acknowledging that it could sound like fiction.

When asked about Trump’s peculiar behavior with condiments, Hutchinson disclosed that he had a strong fear of being poisoned. As a precaution, he preferred to use the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he liked to hear the pop sound when opening them. This detail offers a fascinating insight into Trump’s mindset and the precautions he took to mitigate his fears.

In addition to the food-throwing habit, Hutchinson mentioned other instances of disruptive behavior. Sometimes, Trump would flip the tablecloth in a fit of anger, not just launching food and plates at the wall. These anecdotes paint a picture of a volatile and unpredictable workplace environment.

The interview also touched upon Trump’s controversial suggestion of drinking bleach to prevent Covid. Hutchinson shared that whenever Trump was cautioned against doing something, he would become more inclined to do it. This highlights his rebellious nature and disregard for expert advice.

Furthermore, Hutchinson recounted a memorable incident at Camp David involving Trump, Kevin McCarthy, and Matt Gaetz. According to her, Gaetz was intoxicated and searching for his cabin, adding to the list of unconventional events that occurred during her time at the White House.

Hutchinson’s book, titled “Enough,” delves deeper into her experiences and was released in September. It serves as an insider’s account of the turbulent workings of the Trump administration.

