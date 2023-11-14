The Peculiar Food Habits of Former President Trump: Insights from a Former White House Aide

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide in President Donald Trump’s administration, shared intriguing anecdotes about her time working for her ex-boss. Hutchinson, who is currently promoting her book titled “Enough,” provided unique insights into the food habits of the former president.

During the interview, Hutchinson recalled the frequent occurrence of President Trump throwing his food. When asked by Kimmel about the frequency of this behavior, she explained that Trump had a distinct fear of being poisoned. To alleviate this anxiety, he preferred using small Heinz glass ketchup bottles. The sound of the bottle opening provided reassurance to the president, as he could be certain that the contents were unadulterated. Hutchinson mentioned that this peculiar action would happen once or twice a week, sometimes more, with occasional breaks when there were no negative news stories to trigger such behavior. It was not always the food itself that was thrown, but sometimes even the plates and porcelain were launched at the wall. There were instances where Trump would simply flip the tablecloth in frustration.

Hutchinson also touched upon Trump’s tendency to defy advice given to him. She mentioned his infamous suggestion for people to drink bleach as a preventive measure against Covid-19. Whenever Trump was cautioned against certain actions, he would often display a heightened desire to do those very things. This pattern of behavior was a recurring theme during Hutchinson’s time in the White House.

Furthermore, the interview revealed another amusing incident involving Hutchinson, Kevin McCarthy, and Matt Gaetz at Camp David. Hutchinson described a situation where a drunken Gaetz was frantically searching for his cabin. This lighthearted story provided a glimpse into the unconventional moments that occurred during their time at Camp David.

In her book, “Enough,” Hutchinson shares her genuine recollections of the events surrounding the White House coup, providing readers with an insider’s perspective. Her courageous decision to speak out stems from a realization that loyalty within “Trump World” should not supersede the truth.

While Cassidy Hutchinson’s experiences may sound like fiction, they shed light on the idiosyncrasies and unconventional behavior of the former president. Such insights offer a fresh perspective on an era marked by unique happenings and decisions.

