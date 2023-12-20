New Title: American Ex-Marine Expresses Desolation in Russian Detention

In a startling revelation, Paul Whelan, a former US marine, has spoken out about feeling “abandoned” and let down by his own country after being imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges. According to an interview published by the BBC on Wednesday, Whelan, 53, has been incarcerated since 2018 and is currently serving a 16-year sentence for alleged spying, a charge fervently disputed by the US government. Detained in a prison located in Mordovia, approximately 400km southeast of Moscow, Whelan’s confinement is to a region notorious for its harsh penal institutions.

Unlike several exchange agreements negotiated between Russia and the United States, Whelan has not been included, leading him to voice his deep concern about being disregarded and forgotten. In a phone interview with the BBC, Whelan lamented, “They’ve left me without support. I’m extremely anxious. My case is at the bottom of the priority list. They’ve simply abandoned me. At this point, it’s truly alarming.”

Having UK, Irish, and Canadian passports in addition to his US citizenship, Whelan was employed in a security capacity for an American vehicle parts company when his arrest occurred in Moscow in 2018. He has consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that the evidence purportedly against him was fabricated. Whelan described his daily routine in prison, where he now spends his time stitching work uniforms and hats in a factory. He also revealed the grim living conditions, describing unheated dormitories with black mold-adorned walls.

Whelan’s ordeal took a violent turn in November when his family reported that he had been assaulted by another inmate, resulting in his glasses being broken. The United States and Russia have been engaged in an ongoing battle, each accusing the other of detaining their citizens for political reasons. Towards the beginning of December, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his desire for a resolution to secure the release of Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia.

A Moscow court recently ruled on December 14th that Gershkovich, who previously worked for AFP, would remain in custody until January 30th. He was apprehended on spying charges during a reporting assignment in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in late March. All parties involved, including Gershkovich, his employer, and the US government, have vehemently denied the accusations. If convicted, Gershkovich could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

During his end-of-year press conference on December 14th, President Putin acknowledged the ongoing discussions around this issue and acknowledged that finding a resolution has proven to be a complex matter. He expressed hope for a suitable solution, while also emphasizing that the US government needs to listen and make a decision that aligns with the interests of the Russian Federation. In response, the US State Department expressed disappointment, stating that Russia has consistently rejected all offers made by the US for the release of both Gershkovich and Whelan.

