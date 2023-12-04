Former US Diplomat Arrested in Florida for Allegedly Working as Cuban Agent

A former US diplomat, Manuel Rocha, has been arrested in Miami on charges of secretly serving as an agent for the government of Cuba. The arrest came as a result of a lengthy FBI counterintelligence investigation, which has been ongoing for some time. Rocha, who served as the US ambassador to Bolivia, is accused of working to promote the interests of the Cuban government.

The case against Rocha, as presented by the US Justice Department, highlights the importance of individuals who are representing foreign governments or entities within the United States to register with the justice department. Failure to do so is in violation of federal law, and the justice department has been cracking down on illicit foreign lobbying in recent years.

The details of the case are expected to be made public during Rocha’s court appearance on Monday. At this time, it is unclear if he has legal representation, and his previous law firm has stated that they are not representing him. Rocha’s wife declined to comment when contacted by the Associated Press.

Rocha, with a 25-year diplomatic career, has served under both Democratic and Republican administrations. He has worked extensively in Latin America during the period of the Cold War, a time of intense political and military policies by the United States. This included a posting at the US Interests Section in Cuba at a time when diplomatic relations with Fidel Castro’s government were limited.

Born in Colombia and raised in New York City, Rocha acquired liberal arts degrees from prestigious universities such as Yale, Harvard, and Georgetown before joining the foreign service. During his time as the US ambassador to Argentina, Rocha found himself involved in a political crisis triggered by a currency stabilization program that failed due to foreign debt and stagnant growth.

In his subsequent role as ambassador to Bolivia, Rocha intervened in the 2002 presidential race by warning the Bolivian electorate that electing a former coca grower like Evo Morales would jeopardize future aid from the United States. While this move initially succeeded, Morales eventually came to power, and Rocha’s successor was expelled by Morales for inciting “civil war.”

Rocha’s diplomatic career also included postings in Italy, Honduras, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. He later worked as a Latin America expert for the National Security Council before retiring from the state department.

After his retirement, Rocha embarked on a second career in business. He served as the president of a gold mine in the Dominican Republic, which is partly owned by Canada’s Barrick Gold. In addition, he held senior roles in various companies, including XCoal, a coal exporter, Clover Leaf Capital, a company facilitating mergers in the cannabis industry, and law firm Foley & Lardner. Rocha had most recently worked for Spanish public relations firm Llorente & Cuenca.

While the situation evolves, Llorente & Cuenca’s CEO has emphasized their commitment to transparency and cooperation with the authorities. Other companies, including XCoal and Clover Leaf Capital, were not immediately available for comment. Foley & Lardner confirmed Rocha’s departure from the firm in August.

