New Article: Former US Ambassador Accused of Espionage for Cuba’s Intelligence Services

A former US ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with acting as a secret foreign agent for Cuba’s intelligence services, according to court documents that were unsealed on Monday. Manuel Rocha, a 73-year-old former American diplomat, is accused of covertly supporting Cuba’s intelligence-gathering mission against the United States.

Rocha served as the US ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002 and held various positions within US embassies in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Italy, Mexico, and Argentina. Prosecutors allege that Rocha referred to the US as “the enemy” and expressed admiration for Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary.

During his tenure in Havana, Rocha is believed to have been involved in an incident known as the “knock down of the small planes.” This incident refers to the shooting down of two unarmed airplanes operated by members of a US-based group opposed to Castro’s government, resulting in the deaths of four individuals.

According to prosecutors, the Cuban government has been actively recruiting individuals within the United States, including those within the US government, to assist with intelligence gathering. As a former employee of the State Department, Rocha had unique access to non-public government information.

Rocha is currently facing three federal charges, one of which is acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government. He has been arrested and is expected to appear in federal court in Miami.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

As the case unfolds, more details may emerge about the extent of Rocha’s alleged activities and the implications they may have on US-Cuba relations. It remains to be seen how this will impact the diplomatic sphere and whether it will lead to further investigations regarding espionage activities between the two countries.

