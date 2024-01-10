Corbyn Joins South Africa’s Delegation Accusing Israel of Crimes Against Humanity

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – Former UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will be part of a South African delegation attending the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings this week. The South African government has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the war in Gaza and is seeking an order from the ICJ for Israel to cease its attacks.

Although Israel has vehemently rejected the allegations of genocide, it has expressed its intention to defend itself at the court. Corbyn, known for his support of the Palestinian cause and his criticism of Israel, has joined the South African delegation as one of the prominent political figures from progressive parties worldwide.

Corbyn’s involvement is significant, considering the controversies surrounding his leadership of the UK’s Labour Party, which was marred by allegations of anti-Semitism. He was suspended from the party in 2020 after an equalities watchdog found instances of “harassment and discrimination” against Jews within Labour during his leadership.

In a strong show of support, Corbyn expressed his backing for South Africa’s case against Israel and criticized the British government for not doing the same. His remark highlights the belief of millions of people worldwide who support holding Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

While UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shown support for Israel’s response to Hamas, dismissing South Africa’s case as “meritless,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared similar sentiments. Blinken referred to the allegations against Israel as distractions from efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with over 23,200 Palestinians, including women and children, losing their lives in Israel’s assault, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. The delegation from South Africa, led by Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola, is determined to put an end to this ongoing genocide.

South Africa’s decision to go against Israel reflects its long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people, rooted in the struggle against apartheid. Nelson Mandela, the late anti-apartheid leader, had drawn parallels between the situations of Palestinians and Black South Africans under apartheid. The ruling African National Congress party in South Africa continues to support the Palestinian cause and has recently hosted Hamas officials at a conference marking the anniversary of Mandela’s death.

It is worth noting that the South African Jewish Board of Deputies has expressed its disgust at the presence of Hamas in South Africa. The board’s statement emphasizes the complexity of the situation and the divergent perspectives at play in this ongoing conflict.

