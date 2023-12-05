New U.S. Diplomat Arrested for Espionage: Alleged Involvement with Cuban Intelligence Agency

In a startling development, a former U.S. diplomat, Victor Manuel Rocha, has been arrested and charged with acting as a foreign agent for Cuba. Rocha, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Cuba and currently resides in Miami, is accused of spying for the island nation’s intelligence agency for several decades.

According to prosecutors, Rocha began his alleged cooperation with Cuban intelligence as early as 1981 and continued to do so up until the present day. While the specific information he is accused of sharing remains undisclosed, charging documents reveal a long-standing relationship between Rocha and his Cuban handlers. Investigators assert that he acted as a clandestine agent of the Cuban government, working alongside unidentified conspirators within Cuba’s intelligence community.

Rocha’s journey within the U.S. diplomatic sphere seemingly facilitated his alleged espionage activities. Starting as a political officer at the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, he steadily advanced through various diplomatic posts in the region, eventually becoming the director of Inter-American Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council. This position granted Rocha significant influence over Cuban policy, according to prosecutors.

As an employee of the State Department, Rocha had access to sensitive information, signed nondisclosure agreements, and was required to affirm his loyalty to the United States. Furthermore, from 2006 to 2012, he served as an advisor to the commander of the joint command of the U.S. military in the region, which encompassed Cuba. Court documents indicate that evidence from the investigation, coupled with multiple encounters between Rocha and an undercover FBI agent, led to the charges brought against him.

Over the course of three meetings in 2022 and 2023, Rocha allegedly discussed his enduring partnership with Cuban intelligence. During these encounters, he emphasized the importance of protecting their actions, referring to their collaboration as the “cement” that had strengthened the revolutionary leadership over the past four decades.

In response to these revelations, Attorney General Merrick Garland has described Rocha’s case as one of the most extensive and prolonged infiltrations of the U.S. government by a foreign agent. The Cuban Embassy has yet to provide a comment, and Rocha’s attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

This incident follows the release of another Cuban spy, Ana Montes, who spent over two decades in prison for working as an analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency. Montes had spied for Cuba for 17 years, compromising the identities of undercover U.S. intelligence officers and divulging highly sensitive collection capabilities before her arrest in 2001.

