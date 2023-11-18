The Impact of Biden’s Foreign Policy on U.S. Troops and Global Security

Former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has recently raised concerns about President Joe Biden’s handling of attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria. O’Brien believes that the Biden administration has not done enough to protect American soldiers, leading to numerous attacks by Iranian-backed proxies. Although Biden has authorized retaliatory airstrikes on the militants, O’Brien dismisses them as ineffective.

The attacks on U.S. troops have persisted despite the Biden administration’s deployment of significant military resources to the Middle East. In response to Hamas’ attacks on Israel, the Pentagon dispatched additional aircraft carriers, air defenses, and hundreds of troops to the region. However, these measures have not deterred the Iranian proxies, resulting in more than 60 attacks on American forces since October 17. These attacks have caused injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, to at least 60 U.S. personnel.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh maintains that the administration’s response has been robust, emphasizing that the attacks have been largely unsuccessful and have not caused significant damage or injury. She also believes that the retaliatory airstrikes have disrupted the militia groups’ access to weapons. Singh assures that the administration will continue to respond if more attacks occur. The Biden administration is committed to protecting American troops and will act at a time and place of their choosing.

While O’Brien criticizes Biden’s response to the attacks, he also holds the administration partially responsible for the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. O’Brien argues that these incidents reveal major failures of the current administration. Furthermore, O’Brien has long voiced concerns about Biden’s Iran policy, particularly the recent deal to release imprisoned Americans and unfreeze funds for Tehran. He fears that such actions may encourage other nations to continue detaining U.S. citizens.

O’Brien suggests that Biden’s administration should show stronger support for both Israel and Ukraine. In terms of Israel, O’Brien believes that Biden must remain resolute and not succumb to international pressure or criticism from within his own party. On the issue of Ukraine, O’Brien asserts that the administration has been too slow in providing the necessary weapons systems to help Ukraine confront external threats.

Overall, Biden’s approach to foreign policy, particularly concerning the protection of U.S. troops and support for key allies, has garnered criticism from O’Brien and others. As the Biden administration continues to navigate global challenges, it is essential to strike a balance between maintaining security and avoiding potential pitfalls that could undermine American interests.

