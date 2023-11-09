Yevheniia Bilchenko, a former professor at Mykhailo Drahomanov National Pedagogical University, is facing charges of treason and recruitment of collaborators for her alleged involvement in undermining Ukraine’s interests. In a recent development, Bilchenko publicly expressed her support for Russia’s war against Ukraine by posting a photo of herself holding an assault rifle in front of a Russian flag.

Bilchenko’s pro-Kremlin stance has been evident on her Telegram channel, where she openly shares her views. She even visited the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol and claimed to be emotionally affected by Ukraine. However, it is essential to note that her statements are in stark contrast to the feelings of many Ukrainians who have suffered greatly due to the conflict.

Although Bilchenko’s treasonous activities reportedly spanned many years, her support for Russia became more pronounced in recent times. Her posts indicate that she waged an underground campaign against Ukraine while residing in Russia, where she has been living for two years. Bilchenko expressed no regret for her actions, stating, “I serve the people of Russia.”

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, Bilchenko had already exhibited an anti-Ukrainian stance. She referred to Ukraine as an “American colony” and criticized the legislation related to the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language. Her university deemed such remarks unacceptable, leading to her suspension and a review of her lectures, which were found to contain hate speech.

The Ukrainian academic community has strongly condemned Bilchenko’s actions. Svitlana Vovk, coordinator of the anti-plagiarism initiative Dissergate, has called for her academic degrees and titles to be revoked. Vovk also advocates for amending the Law on Academic Integrity to include academic responsibility for collaborators.

Public figures and activists have joined in the criticism of Bilchenko. Lesia Roi, an artist, highlighted the presence of a Ukrainian camouflage jacket in the photo, suggesting that Bilchenko may be engaged in dangerous activities near landmines. Film critic Ihor Kromf expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the upcoming trial, emphasizing the need to bring to justice the university officials who allegedly supported Bilchenko’s collaborations.

The case of Yevheniia Bilchenko raises concerns about the presence of collaborators within Ukrainian universities. Olha Krychynska, a volunteer and PhD candidate in art history, believes that there may be others like Bilchenko operating covertly. It is crucial for the academic and scientific communities to address this issue and take necessary actions to uphold academic integrity and Ukraine’s interests.