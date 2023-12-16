Former South Africa President Rejects ANC and Launches New Political Party

In a surprising turn of events, former South African president Jacob Zuma has announced his decision not to vote for the African National Congress (ANC) and instead establish a new political party. The announcement came during a news conference in which Zuma’s daughter read a statement on his behalf.

Zuma, who served as president from 2009 to 2018, expressed his disappointment with the current state of the ANC and stated that campaigning for the party would be a betrayal. His new party, called uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), which means “spear of the nation,” shares its name with the former armed wing of the ANC.

The former paramilitary organization, of which Zuma was once a member, played a significant role in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa. It was officially disbanded in 1993 ahead of the democratic elections that brought the ANC to power.

In his statement, Zuma declared, “The new people’s war starts today. The only crucial difference is instead of the bullet this time we will use the ballot.” This fiery statement signifies his determination to bring about change through democratic means.

Zuma expressed his love for the ANC, calling it “one of the great liberation movements of our time.” However, he lamented that the party has deviated from its former glory and no longer resembles the organization he once knew. He accused some leaders of behaving in an “un-ANC manner” and vowed to rescue the party.

Furthermore, Zuma criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa, referring to him as a “proxy of white monopoly capital” and accusing the ANC of waging a war against progressive blacks and intellectuals. He predicted that the ANC would lose the upcoming elections and claimed there was a deliberate plot to destroy the party.

Instead of supporting the ANC, Zuma announced his intention to vote for his newly registered political party, the MK. He declared, “No force can defeat the people’s thirst for freedom.”

This bold move by Zuma, a former anti-apartheid activist who spent years in prison during the apartheid era, adds another layer of complexity to South Africa’s political landscape. With his controversial presidency and subsequent allegations of corruption, Zuma remains a divisive figure. However, his decision to launch a new political party reflects the discontent and desire for change among certain segments of the population.

