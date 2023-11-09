Moscow Court Sentences Journalist in Absentia for Speaking Out Against War in Ukraine

In a shocking turn of events, a former state TV journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova, has been sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison in absentia for protesting Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ovsyannikova had been charged with spreading false information about the Russian army, a criminal offense under a law adopted shortly after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova’s story began in July 2022 when she staged a protest near the Kremlin, holding a sign that exposed her dissent against the war and the casualties it had caused. However, her act of defiance led to her detainment and subsequent placement under house arrest. Despite these measures, she managed to escape to France with her daughter. Russian authorities promptly placed her on a wanted list and proceeded to prosecute and try her in absentia.

What makes Ovsyannikova’s case particularly noteworthy is her background as a former state-run Channel One journalist. Her appearance behind the anchor of a Channel One evening news broadcast with a sign proclaiming, “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here,” garnered international attention in March 2022. As a result, she faced charges of disparaging the Russian military and was fined 30,000 rubles.

Ovsyannikova’s ordeal is not an isolated incident. Since the invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Russians have faced charges and legal action for publicly speaking out against or protesting the war. The authorities have utilized legislation to suppress criticism and target opposition figures, human rights activists, and independent media. This crackdown has led to the closure of rights groups, blocked news sites, and the exile of independent journalists who fear prosecution.

The scale of repression seen in post-Soviet Russia is unprecedented, as dissent is met with severe penalties and censorship. Ovsyannikova’s case serves as a reminder of the fragility of freedom of expression and the lengths to which those in power are willing to go to silence dissenting voices. It is a sobering moment that calls for the international community’s attention and support in defending human rights and the freedom of the press.