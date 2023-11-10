Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has expressed his belief that the Western world will eventually be compelled to seek negotiations with Russia. Medvedev envisions a future where the West, weary and drained, begs for a resolution and an end to the war in Ukraine.

While the precise timing of this potential shift in Western policy remains unspecified, Medvedev emphasizes that the Western governments and their elites will eventually tire of the conflict. Citing their self-interest, he suggests that the West will only tolerate so much harm before they realize the diminishing returns of their efforts against Russia.

Medvedev characterizes the ongoing conflict as a tiresome and costly venture for Russia, but is firm in his belief that it is a necessary one. In his view, the destruction of Ukraine’s current political regime is a crucial step in ensuring Russia’s own integrity and unity. He warns that if Russia does not take action, the collective forces of the West will gradually chip away at its stability and sovereignty.

This existential conflict, as Medvedev describes it, has prompted him to call for Russia’s full control over Ukraine. He argues that the outcome is not negotiable, as it is vital to Russia’s national interests and security.

While Medvedev’s statements may be seen as a reflection of Russia’s aggressive stance towards Ukraine, they shed light on the complex dynamics at play in this ongoing conflict. As Ukraine continues to grapple with the challenges it faces, the West must carefully consider its approach in navigating this crisis.

