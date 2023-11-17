In a stunning turn of events, former Russian commander Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov and his wife Tatyana have been discovered lifeless at their residence in the quiet village of Adzhievsky, located in the Stavropol region. The grim discovery took place a week after the couple’s passing, on November 15th. Surrounding this tragedy, there lingers an air of mystery, as the cause of their deaths remains elusive, with no signs of violence or toxic substances found during preliminary tests.

According to reports by the Russian Telegram channel Baza, gas service workers have thoroughly examined the premises, detecting no excessive concentration of hazardous substances. Absent of any apparent harmful elements, the question of what precisely led to the demise of this esteemed former general and his wife remains unanswered. Surprisingly, Russian state media has refrained from reporting on this baffling incident, leaving room for speculation and conjecture to swirl.

Throughout his military career, Vladimir Sviridov served as the commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of Russia from 2005 to 2009, playing a role in the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008. During his tenure, Sviridov openly expressed his concerns about the lamentable conditions and inadequate training experienced by Russian pilots. Instead of the recommended 100 hours per year, he revealed that the average flight time for pilots in the army stood at a mere 25-30 hours, which fell distressingly short of the necessary flight hours for full combat readiness.

These revealing statements shed light on the critical issues plaguing Russia’s air force during that period, leading one to wonder about the systemic challenges faced by the entire military establishment. Desperate circumstances even forced the appointment of less-than-fully-trained officers, pointing to a scarcity of qualified personnel. Such revelations made it clear that there were substantial obstacles impeding the optimal functioning of Russia’s air force.

It is worth noting that prior to their public falling-out in recent times, Vladimir Sviridov received the prestigious title of “Honored Pilot of Russia” from President Putin himself in 2005. However, this accolade seemed to be a distant memory as the former commander became a vocal critic of Putin’s management of the military.

Tragically, this incident involving Sviridov is not an isolated case among high-ranking individuals in Russia. In the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several enigmatic and high-profile deaths have occurred, leaving many astounded. One such instance is the death of FSB Major General Vladimir Makarov, who was found dead with a gunshot wound in what appeared to be a suicide after being dismissed from his post by President Putin. Additionally, the alarming number of Russian businesspeople found deceased over the past two years has been significant enough to warrant a dedicated Wikipedia page exploring these incidents.

As the details surrounding the untimely passing of Vladimir Sviridov and his wife continue to emerge, the world eagerly awaits a better understanding of the circumstances that led to this tragedy. Until then, speculation and unanswered questions regarding the deaths of these notable individuals persist, drawing attention to the murky undercurrents within Russian society.