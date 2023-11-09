Former Congressman Justin Amash Mourns Loss of Relatives in Gaza Church Attack

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, former U.S. Representative Justin Amash has tragically lost several relatives in an Israeli airstrike on a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza. The airstrike, which occurred late last week, devastated part of the Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church where his relatives sought shelter.

The loss has deeply affected Amash, a Republican turned Libertarian, who represented the Grand Rapids area in Congress for a decade. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he expressed his heartfelt grief, acknowledging the turmoil endured by the Palestinian Christian community. Amash’s connection to Palestine runs deep, as his father migrated from a refugee camp near Bethlehem to Muskegon in 1956.

In a passionate plea for peace and unity, Amash extended his prayers to all Christians in Gaza, as well as Israelis and Palestinians of every religion or creed who are suffering. Recognizing the innocent lives caught in the crossfire, he conveyed his appreciation for the outpouring of condolences received from kind-hearted individuals worldwide.

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza intensifies, both sides continue to suffer devastating losses. Since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, sparked by Hamas’ assault on southern Israeli communities, thousands of lives have been lost. There is a looming fear that the war may escalate further if a resolution is not reached soon.

In the wake of this tragedy, Amash urges global empathy towards the innocent civilians trapped in unbearable circumstances. He emphasizes that peace is the aspiration of countless individuals, especially the children who bear the brunt of violence and death.

As the world grapples with the tragic consequences of this conflict, it is imperative that efforts toward peace and long-lasting solutions are intensified. Only through a collective commitment to empathy and understanding can we hope to avoid further suffering in the region.