Tragic Loss in Gaza as Church is Damaged in Airstrike

In a tragic incident during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a Greek Orthodox church was damaged by an Israeli airstrike, leading to the death of several individuals seeking shelter inside. This includes the relatives of former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, a Palestinian-American.

The explosion occurred at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius, causing a wall of the church to collapse. The church had become a refuge for over 500 displaced Muslims and Christians who were seeking safety amid the violence. The Hamas-run government’s health ministry stated that at least 16 people lost their lives in the incident.

According to the Israeli military, the strike targeted a nearby command center and not the church itself. They have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the extent of the damage caused and the circumstances surrounding it.

On social media, Justin Amash expressed his profound sadness at the loss of his family members, confirming their deaths at the church. Amash, who formerly represented Michigan’s third congressional district, called for prayers and remembrance for the departed. He also extended his thoughts to the Palestinian Christian community, emphasizing their suffering and offering prayers for all those impacted by the conflict.

The Holy Orthodox Order of Saint George, in their statement, verified the bombing of the church and highlighted the devastating impact on the refugees who had taken shelter there. They reported that many lives were lost, and the number is expected to rise as the rescue and recovery efforts continue.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has strongly condemned the airstrike, expressing their disapproval of the incident and the damage inflicted on the church compound in Gaza.

As the conflict continues to escalate, it is crucial to recognize the human toll and the devastating consequences experienced by both Israelis and Palestinians. The loss of innocent lives, regardless of their religious or cultural backgrounds, is a tragedy that should unite us in empathy and a renewed commitment to peace.

