The Release of Former President Alberto Fujimori: A Controversial Decision

Former President Alberto Fujimori of Peru, who is now 85 years old, has been released from prison on humanitarian grounds after serving 16 years. The country’s highest court restored a contentious pardon that was initially granted in 2017. Although criticized by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and victims’ families, the court ruled to reinstate the pardon.

Fujimori’s release took place on Wednesday, following the court’s decision. He was greeted by his children, Keiko and Kenji, before being driven away in a grey truck. Supporters gathered outside the prison, expressing their belief that it was time for the perceived injustice against Fujimori to end.

During his presidency from 1990 to 2000, Fujimori, who has Japanese heritage, deeply divided the Peruvian population. Many supporters credit him with saving the country from the Shining Path armed group and preventing economic collapse. However, critics argue that he abused democracy and committed human rights abuses during his battle against the Shining Path.

In 2009, Fujimori was convicted of ordering the killing of 25 individuals between 1991 and 1992. However, in December 2017, he was pardoned by former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. The pardon faced opposition and legal challenges from lower courts under pressure from the Inter-American Court and victims’ families.

While the recent ruling to restore the pardon cannot be appealed, Fujimori still faces other legal troubles. He has admitted guilt in cases involving bribing lawmakers and spying on rivals during his presidency. Additionally, he was investigated for the forced sterilization of hundreds of thousands of mostly Indigenous women as part of a family planning program implemented during his final four years in power.

It is important to note that Fujimori’s release does not absolve him of these accusations and legal actions. They remain significant issues that require attention and resolution. Furthermore, questions regarding the role of justice, accountability, and the protection of human rights persist.

