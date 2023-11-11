Thaksin Shinawatra: A Controversial Figure Returns to a Divided Thailand

Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister of Thailand, has made a dramatic return to his home country after over 15 years in self-exile. His arrival comes at a time of political turmoil in Thailand, with the country grappling with a fresh wave of uncertainty.

Thaksin, a prominent figure in Thai politics and the owner of Manchester City Football Club, served as prime minister from 2001 until he was removed from power in a military coup in 2006. He briefly returned to Thailand before fleeing in 2008 following a corruption conviction. With potential legal consequences awaiting him upon his arrival, Thaksin’s return is both notable and risky.

On a Tuesday morning, Thaksin arrived at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, greeted by a crowd of supporters. He even paid homage to a portrait of Thailand’s king, showing his reverence for the monarchy. Thaksin’s return was marked by an emotional reunion with his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, who is also living in self-exile.

Thaksin’s legacy in Thai politics is complex. With his appeal to the rural and working class, he established a powerful political force that has dominated the country’s political landscape for the past two decades. However, his populist policies and his perceived corruption have made him a divisive figure among the country’s elites.

This return comes amid efforts to elect a new prime minister, as Thailand tries to break free from a political deadlock that has persisted for months. The Pheu Thai party, backed by Thaksin, aims to nominate real estate mogul Srettha Thavisin as the country’s next leader. In a surprising turn of events, the party has formed an alliance with its former military rivals in their bid to form a government, contradicting their previous stance against involving the military in power.

The alliance between the Pheu Thai party and military-backed parties has sparked controversy and outrage among progressive groups and those who voted for change in the recent elections. With Move Forward Party, a progressive force, now in opposition, there is a strong possibility of large-scale protests from the young support base of the progressive movement.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s return puts a new twist on Thailand’s already volatile political landscape. His past as a telecommunications billionaire turned political leader has left a lasting impact on the nation. Thaksin’s populist policies, known as “Thaksinomics,” aimed to uplift rural Thais by offering affordable healthcare, debt relief, and other forms of support. This endeared him to the majority of the population but made him a target for the country’s elites, who accused him of corruption.

Thailand has a history of military coups, and Thaksin’s popularity posed a threat to the establishment. Facing potential imprisonment on corruption charges, he chose self-exile in 2006. Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor of political science, believes that Thaksin’s popularity was viewed as a challenge to the existing power structure.

As Thailand continues to grapple with political uncertainty, Thaksin Shinawatra’s return adds another layer of complexity. The future of the country remains uncertain, as the battle between progressive forces and the establishment intensifies. Only time will tell how Thailand navigates through this challenging period and what impact Thaksin’s return will have on its political landscape.

