New Article: Former Peruvian President Released on Humanitarian Grounds Sparks Controversy

Peru’s former President Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for his involvement in the slayings of 25 Peruvians by death squads in the 1990s, has been released from prison on humanitarian grounds. The decision to release Fujimori has ignited a wave of controversy, with conflicting opinions regarding his actions and the implications of his release.

Wearing a face mask and receiving supplemental oxygen, Fujimori walked out of the prison accompanied by his daughter-in-law, who drove a sport utility vehicle. In the backseat, he sat with his son and daughter, including right-wing career politician Keiko Fujimori. As they attempted to leave, they were swarmed by dozens of supporters, causing the vehicle to move slowly through the streets while chants and banging on the windows filled the air.

Fujimori is expected to reside at his daughter’s house following his release. The decision to release him was based on a humanitarian pardon granted by then-President Pablo Kuczynski on Christmas Eve in 2017. However, the pardon was later overturned by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in 2018, resulting in Fujimori’s return to prison. The recent ruling by Peru’s Constitutional Court has once again ordered his release.

The request for a delay in Fujimori’s release from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights aimed to ensure justice for the 25 victims killed in the two massacres associated with his actions. The controversy surrounding his release reflects a larger issue of inadequate institutions and the lack of protection for victims’ rights in Peru.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, expressed concern over the release, stressing the importance of ensuring compliance with international law when granting humanitarian release to individuals responsible for serious human rights violations.

Fujimori’s time as president of Peru was characterized by both positive and negative impacts. While his policies improved the country’s economy and brought it out of a period of hyperinflation, his administration also dissolved Congress, rewrote the constitution, and cracked down on guerrilla violence using the military.

The two massacres for which Fujimori was convicted occurred in 1991 and 1992. In the 1991 incident, hooded soldiers shot and killed 15 residents, including a child, at a party in a poverty-stricken neighborhood in Lima. The second massacre involved the kidnapping and murder of nine students and a professor from a university, with victims being tortured, shot, and their bodies burned and hidden in common graves.

Fujimori’s accusations have led to years of legal battles. He resigned from his presidency and fled the country after a scandal involving leaked videos showing his spy chief bribing lawmakers. He sought refuge in Japan, where he sent in his resignation by fax. However, he was later arrested in Chile and extradited to Peru, derailing his plans to run for the presidency again in 2006.

The release of Alberto Fujimori has reopened wounds and initiated discussions about justice, human rights, and the role of institutions in Peru. The consequences of this decision will undoubtedly continue to be debated in the coming months.