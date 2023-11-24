Fresh Start: Oscar Pistorius Pursues Parole a Decade After Tragic Incident

Former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, famously known as the “Blade Runner” for his iconic carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, is seeking parole ten years after the heartbreaking event that took the life of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius, who was initially sentenced to five years in jail for culpable homicide, has since faced ups and downs in his legal battle.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the original conviction and found him guilty of murder. This resulted in Pistorius being sent back to jail for a six-year term, which many considered “shockingly lenient.” However, in 2017, his sentence was increased to 13 years and five months, reflecting the court’s determination for a more severe punishment.

Now, South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services has scheduled a parole hearing to reconsider Pistorius’ case. The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) will carefully assess his suitability for social reintegration and decide whether or not to grant him parole.

During the hearing, several crucial factors will be taken into consideration. The nature of Pistorius’ crimes, the probability of reoffending, his behavior while in prison, as well as his physical and mental well-being, will all play a role in the board’s decision. Additionally, potential threats that Pistorius may face if released will also be evaluated.

This parole hearing comes after Pistorius was denied parole earlier this year as he had not completed the minimum detention period required for consideration. However, the Constitutional Court stated that he had already served half of his sentence by March 21, 2020, making him eligible for parole.

As Pistorius’ legal team prepares for the hearing, the outcome remains uncertain. The parole board holds the power to grant him an early release or to keep him behind bars. The case continues to spark global interest, as the “Blade Runner’s” journey from Paralympic champion to convicted murderer continues to captivate the public’s attention.

