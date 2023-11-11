Imran Khan Barred from Politics: A New Chapter in Pakistani Politics

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has faced a significant setback in his political career as he has been barred from participating in politics for the next five years. This decision came after Khan’s recent conviction for misdeclaration of assets.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khan’s disqualification is in line with his conviction and subsequent sentencing. The ECP stated that “Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is disqualified for a period of five years.” As a result, Khan’s constituency will now be vacant.

Under Pakistani law, individuals with criminal convictions are prohibited from holding public office for a specific period, as determined by the ECP. This disqualification represents a significant obstacle for Khan, who has been actively involved in Pakistani politics.

Khan’s aide, Zulfikar Bukhari, expressed confidence that the disqualification would be reversed upon appeal to the high court. However, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Khan and his political party.

Khan has consistently denied any wrongdoing and maintains his innocence. Nevertheless, he was sentenced to three years in prison for misdeclaration of assets that he received from foreign countries during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. Following his sentencing, Khan was arrested at his residence in Lahore and taken to a prison near Islamabad.

Khan’s legal team has already filed an appeal to challenge the guilty verdict. The Islamabad High Court will handle the appeal on Wednesday. The appeal argues that the conviction was without lawful authority and tainted with bias. It also claims that Khan did not receive a fair hearing and calls the rejection of defense witnesses a “gross travesty of justice.”

The court had expedited Khan’s trial after he repeatedly failed to appear for hearings despite summonses and arrest warrants. Unless the conviction is overturned, Khan’s inability to contest upcoming elections will have significant implications for the political landscape in Pakistan.

Interestingly, the response to Khan’s jailing has been notably different from the strong public outcry that followed his initial arrest. Social media platforms have witnessed fewer mentions of Khan’s name compared to previous events. This muted response can be attributed to the intensified crackdown on his party’s workers since his first arrest.

Usama Khilji, a columnist, suggests that the arrests of Khan’s party members following his first arrest, along with the hasty implementation of draconian laws by the coalition government, have created a chilling effect among Pakistani citizens.

While the consequences of Khan’s disqualification remain uncertain, one thing is clear: Pakistani politics is entering a new chapter, and the future direction of the country’s leadership is up for discussion.

FAQ

Q: Why was Imran Khan barred from politics?

A: Imran Khan was barred from politics because of his conviction and sentencing for misdeclaration of assets.

Q: How long is Imran Khan disqualified from politics?

A: Imran Khan is disqualified from politics for a period of five years.

Q: Will Imran Khan’s disqualification be overturned?

A: Imran Khan’s party plans to challenge the disqualification in the high court with expectations of a reversal.

Q: Why did the response to Imran Khan’s jailing differ from his initial arrest?

A: The response was different due to a crackdown on his party’s workers and the implementation of draconian laws that affected Pakistani citizens’ freedom of expression.

Q: How will Imran Khan’s disqualification impact upcoming elections?

A: Unless the conviction is overturned, Imran Khan will be unable to participate in upcoming elections, leading to potential changes in the political landscape.