A Former Belarusian Official to Face Trial in Switzerland for Enforced Disappearances

In a groundbreaking development for international justice, a former member of Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko’s special security forces is set to stand trial in Switzerland next month for his alleged involvement in the forced disappearances of political opponents in the late 1990s. This trial could potentially pave the way for prosecutions of other Belarusian officials, including Lukashenko himself.

The trial will focus on the enforced disappearances of three individuals in 1999, and will take place in the northern Swiss regional court of St. Gallen on September 19-20. Yuri Harauski, a former member of a military unit known as SOBR, currently resides in Switzerland after seeking asylum in 2018. Advocacy groups have stated that Harauski has made confessions about his role in the kidnapping and murder of Lukashenko’s political opponents in 1999. However, the motives behind these confessions remain unclear.

Should Harauski be convicted, he would be the first official during Lukashenko’s 29-year rule to be found guilty of crimes against regime opponents. This trial marks a significant moment in holding the Belarusian regime accountable for its actions and sends a powerful message that justice will be served.

The trial was brought to light by advocacy groups Trial International in Switzerland and FIDH, a Paris-based non-governmental organization that focuses on human rights. Through this trial, they hope to establish important facts that could potentially be used to pursue further legal action against those who ordered these crimes, including Lukashenko himself.

Harauski’s trial specifically pertains to the enforced disappearances of Yuri Zakharenko, a former interior minister; opposition leader Viktor Gonchar; and publisher Anatoly Krasovsky. Significantly, this trial represents the first occasion where a Belarusian national is being tried under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows foreign jurisdictions to prosecute serious crimes committed in other countries.

The prominent Belarusian rights group Viasna, previously classified as an extremist organization by the Belarusian government, has expressed support for the trial. They believe that this prosecution signifies that justice for international crimes can and will be delivered, regardless of borders or the passage of time.

While the Belarus Ministry of Internal Affairs has refused to comment on the case, lawyer Vy Huynh, who represents Harauski, has also declined to comment on the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The trial is set to take place in St. Gallen due to security considerations and the need for a larger courtroom. The significance of this trial cannot be understated, as it has the potential to set an important precedent for international justice and accountability for crimes committed by the Belarusian regime.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who is Yuri Harauski?

Yuri Harauski is a former member of Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko’s special security forces. He currently resides in Switzerland after seeking asylum in 2018.

2. What is the trial in Switzerland about?

The trial in Switzerland revolves around the enforced disappearances of three individuals in 1999, and Harauski’s alleged involvement in these crimes.

3. Why is this trial significant?

This trial is considered a watershed moment in international justice, as it could lead to prosecutions of other Belarusian officials, including President Lukashenko himself. It sends a powerful message that no one will escape justice.

4. Will Harauski be the first official convicted for crimes against regime opponents?

Yes, if convicted, Harauski will become the first official during Lukashenko’s 29-year rule to be found guilty of crimes against regime opponents.

5. What is universal jurisdiction?

Universal jurisdiction is a legal principle that permits foreign jurisdictions to prosecute serious crimes committed in other countries. It allows for the pursuit of justice beyond national borders.

Sources:

– [Trial International](https://trialinternational.org/)

– [FIDH (International Federation of Human Rights)](https://www.fidh.org/)