Former NATO Secretary General Proposes Ukraine’s Inclusion into Alliance without Guarantees for Occupied Territories

According to a recent proposal put forward by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former Secretary General of NATO, Ukraine should be invited to join the alliance, but with the exclusion of territories occupied by Russia. Rasmussen believes that extending Article 5 of the Washington Treaty to the entire Ukrainian territory would pose significant challenges for NATO member countries. Instead, he suggests that by excluding the occupied territories, the risk of conflict between Russia and NATO would be reduced.

Rasmussen emphasizes that this proposal should not be seen as freezing the conflict or surrendering Ukrainian territory to Russia. On the contrary, he argues that by maintaining the credibility of Article 5 guarantees, Russia would be deterred from launching attacks within Ukrainian territory. This would allow Ukrainian forces to focus on the frontline and increase their ability to defend against any aggression.

This proposal is akin to establishing a no-fly zone for Russia over Ukrainian territory, preventing any unauthorized military actions. Rasmussen draws a parallel to history, pointing out that when West Germany joined NATO in 1955, Article 5 only applied to its territory, excluding East Germany.

There are three main reasons Rasmussen highlights for Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO. Firstly, he believes that having Ukraine as a member would serve as a strong deterrent against Russia’s aggressive behavior. Secondly, he argues that neutral zones are increasingly dangerous in today’s world, and the concept of neutrality no longer holds the same weight. And finally, Rasmussen points out that the Ukrainian army is one of the most battle-hardened forces in Europe, making it a valuable asset and an example for other European states.

As discussions continue on this proposal, the question of Ukraine’s NATO membership remains a topic of debate. While some support Rasmussen’s suggestion, others raise concerns about the implications and potential challenges of extending Article 5 to the entire Ukrainian territory.

FAQ:

Q: What is NATO?

A: NATO stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It is an intergovernmental military alliance composed of 30 member countries from North America and Europe.

Q: What is Article 5 of the Washington Treaty?

A: Article 5 is a provision within NATO’s founding treaty that stipulates that an attack on one member country shall be considered an attack on all member countries. It serves as the basis for collective defense among NATO allies.

Q: Why is Ukraine seeking NATO membership?

A: Ukraine seeks NATO membership as a means of strengthening its security and defense capabilities, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with Russia. NATO membership would provide Ukraine with the support and protection of the alliance’s collective defense framework.