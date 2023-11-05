Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bedie Dies at 89: A Legacy of Political Dominance

Former Ivory Coast President Henri Konan Bedie, a prominent figure in the country’s political landscape for over three decades, has passed away at the age of 89, according to a close relative. Bedie, who served as Ivory Coast’s second president after gaining independence from France in 1960, held office from 1993 until his ouster in 1999 following an economic downturn and corruption accusations.

During his tenure, Bedie played a significant role in promoting the concept of “ivoirite,” which emphasized Ivorian identity and sparked tensions between native Ivorians and foreign workers settled in the country’s north. This divisive ideology left a lasting impact on the social fabric of the nation.

Remaining active in politics until the end, Bedie contested the 2020 elections against his longtime rival, President Alassane Ouattara, although he did not emerge victorious. The cause of Bedie’s death is currently unknown, and his spokesperson has yet to provide further information.

Born into a humble background, Bedie’s rise to prominence was marked by his academic achievements. Excelling in his studies, he was selected as one of 100 promising students to pursue higher education in France. He obtained a doctorate in economics from Poitiers University, which laid the foundation for his subsequent career in public service.

Beginning his diplomatic career as Ivory Coast’s ambassador to the United States after the country gained independence, Bedie later assumed control of the economy at the age of 32 during a period of rapid growth driven by the expansion of the coffee and cocoa sectors.

Henri Konan Bedie leaves behind a legacy as a key figure in Ivory Coast’s political history, albeit one that is met with mixed sentiments. His passing marks the end of an era for the old guard of politicians who held sway over the nation’s politics for a generation. The impact of his policies and his role in shaping national identity will continue to shape the country’s trajectory in the years to come.