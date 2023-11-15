In an astonishing revelation, former Italian Prime Minister Giuliano Amato has alleged that France may have given the order to shoot down an Italian passenger jet in 1980 with the intention of killing Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. While these claims remain unsubstantiated, they have the potential to strain relations between Italy and France.

Amato, in an interview with Rome daily la Repubblica, suggests that the French air force inadvertently launched a missile that brought down Itavia Flight 870 while it was traveling from Bologna to Palermo. The tragic crash resulted in the loss of all 81 people on board and triggered widespread speculation about the cause.

Instead of using direct quotes from Amato, it is more descriptive to say that he claimed “a plan had been launched to hit the plane on which Gaddafi was flying,” and he hinted that former Prime Minister Bettino Craxi had tipped off the Libyan ruler. Addressing French President Emmanuel Macron directly, Amato insisted that responding to these claims would allow the Élysée to regain its reputation.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded cautiously, stating that while Amato’s claims deserved attention, he should provide concrete evidence to support his assertions rather than relying on personal deductions. Amato himself admitted to lacking solid proof for his claims.

The potential diplomatic fallout from these allegations cannot be ignored. Italy and France have been working to repair their relationship following a recent disagreement over migration policies. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled an official visit to Paris in response to criticism from French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Tensions were high, but the two countries aimed to resolve their differences.

Surprisingly, Libya has publicly rejected the European Union’s proposed candidate to head its diplomatic mission, signaling a potential preference for an envoy from France. This decision arises as Prime Minister Meloni attempts to strengthen ties with North African countries, particularly Libya, which was once an Italian colony.

In the absence of concrete evidence, these allegations should be approached with caution. It is essential to maintain diplomacy between nations and avoid unnecessary strain on international relationships. However, investigating these claims and addressing any concerns could help foster trust and transparency between Italy and France.

