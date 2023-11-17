Former Italian Premier Alleges French Missile Downed Passenger Jet in 1980, Urges Truth from Paris

ROME (AP) — Startling new claims have emerged regarding the mysterious crash of an Italian passenger jet over the Mediterranean Sea in 1980. Former two-time Premier Giuliano Amato, in an interview with Rome daily La Repubblica, contended that a French air force missile inadvertently brought down the plane in an attempted assassination of Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. Amato has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to either confirm or deny his assertion, demanding the truth about the tragic incident that claimed the lives of all 81 individuals on board.

This revelation challenges the previously held belief that the crash was the result of a bomb explosion on the Itavia flight from Bologna to Sicily. Instead, Amato suggests that the wreckage, which was finally recovered years later, indicates that the plane was struck by a missile. According to radar data, there was a significant amount of aircraft activity in the area at the time of the crash.

Amato’s assertion involves complicity between the French air force, the Americans, and NATO. He claims that NATO planned an exercise to simulate the firing of a missile, with Gadhafi as the target. However, Amato acknowledges that he lacks concrete evidence to support his claim.

The former premier’s plea for answers from Macron raises questions about France’s alleged involvement and the need for resolution. Amato questions why the French president, who was just a toddler at the time of the incident, would not want to address the “shame that weighs on France.” He insists that this can be achieved either by disproving his allegations or, if they are proven, publicly apologizing to Italy and the victims’ families on behalf of the French government.

This is not the first time claims of French involvement have surfaced. Former Italian President Francesco Cossiga made similar accusations in a 2008 television interview, stating that a French missile intended for a Libyan military jet caused the crash. Cossiga also claimed that Italy’s secret services military branch had tipped off Gadhafi.

While Macron’s office has refrained from immediate comment, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has called on Amato to provide concrete evidence to support his claims. The Italian government is willing to pursue further investigation if credible information is provided.

This new development reopens a long-standing mystery in Italy, shedding light on a tragic event that has remained unresolved for decades. It is now up to French authorities to respond to Amato’s appeal for truth and transparency.

