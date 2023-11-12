Understanding the Delays in the Ground Invasion of Gaza

Former Israeli soldier sheds light on the reasons behind the delay in Israel’s planned ground invasion of Gaza. Aaron Cohen, a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces, suggests that the sophisticated hostage rescue operations and intelligence gathering expertise of the Israeli military may be the key factor contributing to the delay. It is a testament to Israel’s mastery of the craft, as they strive to rescue as many hostages as possible and minimize casualties.

The Israeli military has urged residents of northern Gaza, which is governed by the terrorist group Hamas, to evacuate due to ongoing military operations in response to the Hamas attack that resulted in the killing of Israeli civilians and the abduction of an estimated 150-200 hostages last week. While the delay in the ground invasion was attributed to adverse weather conditions, Cohen believes that it is primarily driven by Israel’s endeavors to gather essential intelligence and plan precise hostage rescue operations.

Israel’s special forces have a wealth of experience in high-risk hostage rescues, and they are using this time to ensure the utmost precision in their operations. Cohen emphasizes the need for selectivity and aggressiveness when breaching structures where hostages may be held. Identifying the exact locations of hostages, including the rooms they are in and their positions within those rooms, is crucial for successful rescue missions. The Israeli forces are aware that structures could be booby-trapped, making the operations even more complex and potentially messy.

Unlike Hamas, whose actions have shown little regard for human life, Israel’s primary concern is the preservation of life. Cohen stresses that negotiations are no longer viable, as the situation demands immediate action. The highly trained Israeli forces, comparable to “NFL-quality athletes” who dedicate their lives to training for such scenarios, stand ready to respond. Cohen views the current state of affairs as a preeminent stage of a global jihad, fueled by incitement and the growing presence of sympathizers worldwide.

Hamas’s attempts to prevent Palestinians from fleeing the targeted areas in Gaza are described by Cohen as the “largest hostage siege” in modern warfare history. He underscores the magnitude of the crisis, with one million Palestinians held captive against their will, and up to 400 Israelis facing potential harm. However, Cohen expresses confidence in Israel’s ability to rise to the challenge. The nation’s unity, creativity, intestinal fortitude, and wealth of experience will be crucial in executing successful hostage rescues.

It is important to note that Israeli forces are prepared to target multiple holding areas if necessary, considering the possibility that hostages are dispersed across various locations.

