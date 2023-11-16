Amidst rising tensions and ongoing conflict, Khaled Meshaal, a former leader of Hamas, has declared Friday, October 13th as the “Day of Jihad.” In a recorded message, Meshaal calls on Muslims around the world to take to the streets and stand in solidarity with Palestine, delivering a powerful message of anger towards their oppressors.

This call for action is not limited to Palestine alone. Meshaal urges Muslims in neighboring countries such as Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt to unite and join the fight against Israel. The purpose is to create a wave of activism that will not only draw attention to the Palestinian cause but also generate support for their struggle.

The urgency for this united front is fueled by emerging threats that are causing alarm in the West. Representative Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expresses concern about jihadist groups in Syria and Iran-backed Shia militia groups in Iraq. These groups, he argues, pose a significant threat to global security and must be addressed.

It has been revealed that the recent massacre in Israel was not a spontaneous act, but rather a meticulously planned operation that was two years in the making. In an interview with Russia TV, another Hamas leader, Ali Baraka, admitted that the organization had intentionally deceived its adversaries by focusing on governing Gaza and providing welfare aid. This cover allowed Hamas to secretly prepare for a major attack.

The call for action and the revelations from Hamas leaders underscore their commitment to the cause. They demand the release of Hamas members detained in the United States, further emphasizing their determination to fight for Palestinian rights.

These developments occur amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes targeting Gaza have resulted in the destruction of places of worship, schools, and refugee camps. Hamas, in response, has executed what they call the “Al Aqsa Flood Operation,” which has involved brutal attacks on Israeli civilians. According to Hamas, these actions are a response to decades of violence and oppression against Palestinians.

As the world watches this intense conflict unfold, it is crucial to understand the motivation behind Hamas’ call for action. It is a desperate plea for justice, aimed at drawing attention to the suffering of the Palestinian people and garnering support from the international community.

FAQ:

1. What is Jihad?

Jihad refers to a struggle or exertion exerted in the name of Islam. It can take many forms, including acts of self-improvement, acts of charity, or defense against perceived enemies.

2. Who is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that seeks to liberate Palestine from Israel’s control. It is considered a terrorist group by many countries, including the United States and the European Union.

3. What is the Al Aqsa Flood Operation?

The Al Aqsa Flood Operation is a term used by Hamas to describe their recent attacks on Israeli civilians. It is named after the Al Aqsa Mosque, a holy site for Muslims located in Jerusalem.