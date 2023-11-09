Former Hamas Leader Calls for Global Protests in Support of Palestinians

A former Hamas leader, Khaled Meshaal, has made a plea for worldwide demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians and has called on Arab leaders to support their cause during the ongoing conflict in Israel. Meshaal, who led Hamas for two decades, survived an assassination attempt by Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, before stepping down in 2012. He specifically urged the governments of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt to take a stand and show support for the Palestinians, emphasizing their responsibility in doing so.

As a result of Meshaal’s remarks, New York City’s Police Department has heightened security due to concerns over potential global protests emerging in response to his appeal. The call for demonstrations comes amid the recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas, which began with an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants. The attack involved breaking through the border barrier between the Gaza Strip and Israel and targeting settlements near Gaza, resulting in the hostage-taking of approximately 100 to 150 individuals, both civilians and soldiers.

In response to the attack, Israel declared war on Hamas, initiating a siege on Gaza and launching intense airstrikes. The Israeli government has announced that it will restrict the entry of essential supplies, including food, fuel, and water until Hamas releases the hostages. This move has drawn criticism from international humanitarian groups, who have called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to provide aid to civilians trapped due to the long-standing Israeli and Egyptian blockade.

While Western leaders have expressed condemnation of the Hamas attack and solidarity with Israel, they have also urged restraint from the Israeli government, expressing concerns that further escalation could spark a larger regional conflict. President Joe Biden, while reiterating the United States’ commitment to Israel, has privately urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adhere to the rules of war and prioritize the protection of civilian lives.

The response from Middle Eastern leaders has varied, coinciding with the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to encourage other Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, to normalize relations with Israel. Iran and Syria have issued statements expressing support, and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, has also aligned itself with the Palestinian cause. In Iraq, there has been support for the Palestinian people without explicitly referencing Hamas.

Protests in support of both Palestine and Israel have emerged across the United States, fueled by Meshaal’s comments. In anticipation of potential unrest, New York City has mobilized its police force, while the Pentagon expresses concerns about possible attacks on U.S. troops by groups associated with Hamas, heightening the risk of further escalation in the conflict.