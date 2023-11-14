Former Guinea Dictator Moussa “Dadis” Camara Escapes from Prison in Dramatic Jailbreak

In a daring escape that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, former Guinea dictator Moussa “Dadis” Camara broke free from captivity after gunmen stormed the main prison in the country’s capital, according to Justice Minister Charles Alphonse Wright. The incident resulted in the closure of Guinea’s borders to prevent the fugitives from fleeing the country.

The Kaloum district of Conakry, Guinea’s capital, was engulfed in heavy gunfire prior to the announcement made by Justice Minister Wright. Alongside Camara, other high-profile prisoners Claude Pivi and Blaise Goumou also managed to escape during the chaos.

Justice Minister Wright assured the public that efforts would be made to locate the escaped prisoners and hold those responsible for the jailbreak accountable. He expressed determination to bring the fugitives to justice.

Moussa “Dadis” Camara, who took power through a coup d’état in 2008, had been detained due to his involvement in a stadium massacre that occurred during his time in office. Despite surviving an assassination attempt, Camara had spent years in exile before returning to Guinea in late 2021.

Camara’s return to Guinea was met with resistance by the government, fearing that it could potentially destabilize the political climate in the country. However, a military junta came to power in a coup in September 2021, which proved to be more supportive of Camara’s homecoming.

The escape of Moussa “Dadis” Camara and the other prisoners adds a new layer of complexity to Guinea’s political landscape. The authorities now face the challenge of apprehending the fugitives and restoring law and order in the country.

