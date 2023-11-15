Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has sparked outrage with his recent comments suggesting that the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved through new referendums in the occupied territories. These statements have been met with criticism from both Kyiv and Paris.

In an interview with conservative newspaper Le Figaro, Sarkozy stated that if Ukrainians were unable to fully regain their territories, they would have to choose between a frozen conflict or referendums overseen by the international community. He specifically mentioned the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, asserting that returning to the pre-annexation status quo was unrealistic. He advocated for an undeniable referendum to solidify the current situation.

Sarkozy further argued that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was not irrational and could be reached through the right kind of diplomacy, citing his own experience of convincing Putin to withdraw tanks during the 2008 invasion of Georgia. He emphasized the importance of diplomacy, discussion, and compromise in finding a feasible solution, stating that Ukraine should remain neutral and stay out of the EU and NATO.

The remarks immediately drew criticism from Kyiv, with a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Sarkozy of promoting a “criminal logic” and condemning the idea of trading territories for fear or friendship with criminals. The aide also accused Sarkozy of deliberately participating in a conspiracy for Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian territories during his time in office.

In France, Sarkozy faced backlash as well. Julien Bayou, a senior Green Party MP, labeled Sarkozy as a “Russian influencer” and described his interview as “lunatic” and “shocking.” Bayou pointed to an ongoing investigation into Sarkozy’s ties to a Russian insurance company, raising suspicions of influence peddling and concealing crimes.

Jerome Poirot, Sarkozy’s former intelligence advisor, also criticized the ex-president, calling his words “shameful” and claiming that he lacked perspective on the situation. Poirot questioned Sarkozy’s red lines and vision for France’s security, suggesting that he simply gave in to whatever Putin wanted.

While Sarkozy’s proposal for referendums in the occupied territories continues to be divisive, it has undoubtedly ignited a vigorous debate on the appropriate approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

