Former Finnish PM Sanna Marin Embarks on a New Journey

Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, known for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has decided to leave the world of politics behind. Despite her young age, Marin successfully formed a five-party, left-wing coalition in 2019. However, after losing her leadership position in April, she saw it as an opportunity to explore new avenues.

“I am eager to step into a new role. I also believe that it can benefit the whole of Finland,” Marin expressed, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE. And she wasted no time in finding her next venture. Marin has accepted a position with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a London-based nonprofit organization. As a “strategic counselor,” she will offer advice and guidance on various policy issues that she has expertise in, such as good governance, technology, climate, and gender equality.

Marin’s departure from politics came after her party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), finished third in the April election, narrowly behind the center-right National Coalition Party (NCP) and The Finns, a right-wing populist party. Marin noted that she believes she can continue to serve the people of Finland, and perhaps even better, through her new assignment.

During her tenure as prime minister, Marin often made headlines for her personal life. Videos of her partying, dancing, and drinking alcohol created a stir worldwide. In response, she defended herself, stating that her actions were perfectly legal, and she had never witnessed or been involved in any drug use.

In May, just weeks after losing the re-election and amidst the controversy surrounding the partying videos, Marin announced that she and her husband of 19 years were seeking a divorce. Despite the challenges, Marin remains positive, emphasizing that they are grateful for the time spent together and their beloved daughter. They intend to continue spending time as a family.

Marin’s decision to move on from politics marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in her life. With her knowledge and experience, she is ready to make a valuable impact globally. Although her time as prime minister has come to an end, her dedication to serving others remains unwavering. We eagerly await the contributions she will make in her new role.

