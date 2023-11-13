Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin Leaves Politics to Pursue New Role

Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, once renowned as the world’s youngest premier, has made the decision to step away from politics and join a nonprofit organization based in London. Marin, who assumed office at the age of 37 in 2019, successfully led a center-left coalition government for several years before stepping down in April.

During her tenure, Marin received accolades for her government’s effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and her unwavering support for Ukraine. Her vocal advocacy for Ukraine raised her international profile, and her efforts were instrumental in Finland’s accession to NATO, making it the 31st member of the alliance.

Marin announced her departure from politics, stating, “Time to move on,” as reported by Finnish public broadcaster YLE. She expressed eagerness to take on a new role that she believes will benefit not only herself but also the entire country of Finland. In addition to stepping down as head of the Social Democratic Party, Marin will be joining the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change as a strategic counselor. Her responsibilities will include advising different countries, governments, and leaders on a range of policy issues, such as good governance, technology, climate, and gender equality.

Throughout her premiership, Marin faced scrutiny not only for her political endeavors but also for her active presence on social media. Her private life garnered significant international attention, particularly an incident involving the publication of a photo featuring two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the Finnish leader. Marin publicly apologized for the incident, which fueled a debate about the appropriate conduct of a sitting prime minister.

Although Marin’s departure from Finnish politics marks the end of an era, her contributions and passionate advocacy for important causes will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact both domestically and internationally.

