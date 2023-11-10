New Generation of Chinese Leaders Emerges Following Former Premier’s Passing

Hong Kong (CNN) – Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who was once considered a reform-minded candidate for the country’s top leadership position, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Friday in Shanghai, according to state media.

Li, 68 years old at the time of his death, served as China’s premier from 2013 to March of this year under the leadership of Xi Jinping. As the country’s No. 2 leader, Li was responsible for handling the economy during a crucial period marked by technological advancements, trade tensions with the United States, mounting government debt, unemployment, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout his tenure, Li, an economist by training, voiced concerns about the challenges facing China’s economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic and supported efforts to boost employment and maintain economic stability. He had also been recognized for his more open approach to China’s international relations, particularly at a time when tensions with the West were escalating.

Li’s passing has prompted reflection on his impact as a leader. He was hailed for his support of the private sector and his commitment to economic growth. Despite facing increasing marginalization by Xi, Li consistently emphasized the party’s focus on economic development and continued support for global integration.

One notable example of Li’s commitment to economic growth was demonstrated during the Covid-19 lockdowns when he actively worked to remove logistical obstacles for foreign companies to resume production. In doing so, he openly advocated for maintaining Deng Xiaoping’s open-door policy, which clashed with Xi’s preference for tighter state control.

Li’s tenure also saw his efforts to address societal issues, such as poverty. He highlighted the fact that around 600 million people in China, roughly 40% of the population, still had a monthly income of 1,000 yuan ($137). His remarks underscored the ongoing struggle to lift people out of poverty despite China’s progress in this area being a point of national pride.

During the pandemic, Li urged local officials to implement policies to stabilize the economy and support small businesses and employment. In a notable show of leadership, he became the highest-ranking official to visit Wuhan in January 2020, when the city was under lockdown due to the initial Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Li’s attempts to stimulate the economy, such as promoting the revival of street stalls, faced criticism from state media outlets, leading to speculation of differences between him and Xi in their approaches to economic recovery.

Li’s passing marks a significant shift in China’s leadership landscape. As the country mourns the loss of a respected leader, a new generation of leaders will have the opportunity to shape China’s future trajectory.

