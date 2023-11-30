Former Chancellor Alistair Darling Passes Away at 70

Former Chancellor Alistair Darling, known for steering the UK through the 2008 financial crisis, has sadly passed away at the age of 70, according to a family spokesperson. Lord Darling, who served in cabinet for 13 years under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, played a significant role in British politics. He was also at the helm of the Better Together campaign during the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. Lord Darling’s passing came after a brief hospitalization.

A statement released on behalf of his family described Lord Darling as a devoted husband to Margaret and a beloved father to Calum and Anna. The news of his death has deeply saddened former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who brought Lord Darling in as chancellor during his time in office. Mr. Brown expressed his grief and spoke highly of Lord Darling’s wisdom, composure in times of crisis, and his sense of humor. He emphasized that Lord Darling will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Lord Darling’s commitment to public service. He highlighted Lord Darling’s role in guiding Britain through the global financial crisis with his expertise, honesty, and composure. Sir Keir expressed his gratitude for the privilege of having had Lord Darling’s advice and friendship.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also shared his condolences, acknowledging Lord Darling as “one of the great chancellors.” Mr. Hunt recognized Lord Darling’s decision-making during a time of immense turmoil and reiterated his commitment to serving the country. He expressed his deepest sympathies to Lord Darling’s family.

Lord Darling’s political journey took an interesting path. Despite being associated with centrist New Labour policies, he had been involved in far-left activism during his time as a student in Aberdeen. As a lawyer, he entered politics in 1982 when he was elected to the former Lothian Regional Council. Over the years, he became a trusted ally of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, supporting their efforts to modernize the Labour Party and transform it into New Labour.

During his tenure as chief secretary to the Treasury, Lord Darling implemented extensive financial reforms in response to the collapses of Barings and BCCI. He later took on the role of social security secretary, now known as work and pensions secretary, where he spearheaded welfare reforms and managed a third of the government’s budget. Lord Darling expressed his hope of being remembered as the minister who contributed to eradicating poverty during his time in this role.

The legacy of Alistair Darling, a dedicated public servant, will be remembered for his pivotal role in guiding the UK through a financial crisis. His wisdom, integrity, and ability to navigate challenging circumstances made him a respected figure in British politics. As the nation mourns his passing, Lord Darling’s contributions will be cherished and his memory honored.

FAQ

Who was Alistair Darling?

Alistair Darling was a Labour politician and former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK. He served in cabinet for 13 years under the leadership of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. Darling played a significant role in steering the UK through the 2008 financial crisis. What were his notable achievements?

One of Alistair Darling’s notable achievements was his leadership during the global financial crisis in 2008. He implemented wide-ranging financial reforms and acted decisively to stabilize the UK economy. He also led the Better Together campaign during the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. How did he contribute to eradicating poverty?

As social security secretary, Alistair Darling played a crucial role in delivering Labour’s welfare reforms and managing a significant portion of the government’s budget. He expressed his hope of being remembered as the minister who began to eradicate poverty through these reforms. What kind of person was Alistair Darling?

Alistair Darling was known for his wisdom, composure, and sense of humor. He was highly respected by his colleagues and appreciated for his guidance, especially during times of crisis. He was also remembered as a devoted husband and beloved father.

Source: BBC News (www.bbc.co.uk)