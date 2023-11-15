Former Biden Campaign Staffers Urge Immediate Ceasefire in Israeli-Hamas Conflict

Washington, DC – A group of over 500 former campaign staffers who played a key role in electing Joe Biden as the President of the United States in 2020 have come together to call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The violence has resulted in the deaths of over 10,800 Palestinians. The letter, released on Thursday, adds to the chorus of voices urging President Biden to take action to end the war.

The former staffers’ letter emphasizes the significant influence President Biden holds in this critical moment and implores him to push for a ceasefire, hostage exchange, and de-escalation. They also call for concrete steps to address the underlying issues of occupation, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing that contribute to the current violence.

While the Biden administration and Congress continue to express support for Israel, opposition to the war is growing among staff members, grassroots organizations, and activists. The American Postal Workers Union, representing US Postal Service employees, has also joined the call for a ceasefire, demanding that the government use its power to protect innocent lives and work towards peace in the region.

The statement by the former campaign staffers follows similar efforts from within the US government to advocate for an end to hostilities. Employees at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) circulated a letter last week calling for an immediate ceasefire, which garnered over 1,000 signatures. In addition, hundreds of Congress staffers staged a walk-out to demand an end to the war.

The letter from the Biden campaign staffers highlights the alarming death toll in Gaza and the mass displacement of residents, with scholars even warning of the risk of genocide in the conflict. It is important to note that the former staffers expressed their horror at the Hamas attack against Israeli civilians on October 7.

Various United Nations agencies and human rights groups have also called for a ceasefire, with UN Chief Antonio Guterres stating that Gaza is turning into a “graveyard for children.” However, President Biden, during a press conference on Thursday, ruled out the possibility of an immediate stop to the conflict.

The unwavering support for Israel by the Biden administration, coupled with the request for additional assistance amounting to over $14 billion, has generated criticism from US progressives, Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims. President Biden faced backlash last month for questioning the death toll in Gaza, casting doubt on the numbers provided by the Palestinian Health Ministry. Experts and fact-checkers defended the accuracy of these numbers, highlighting that they aligned with independent research findings from earlier conflicts.

As pressure mounts on President Biden from his own base, his approval ratings among Democrats are declining. Furthermore, he is experiencing a significant loss of support within Arab communities. A recent poll by The New York Times revealed that Biden is trailing behind former President Donald Trump in five crucial swing states.

Heba Mohammad, a Palestinian American staffer who worked on the Biden campaign in Wisconsin, cautioned that the devastation in Gaza could become President Biden’s lasting legacy. Mohammad emphasized that it is President Biden’s responsibility to take swift action in order to save lives and alleviate the suffering caused by the conflict. Failure to do so, she argues, would result in a legacy of genocide.

