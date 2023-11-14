New Title: Sebastian Kurz, Former Austrian Chancellor, Faces Charges of Providing False Evidence

A recent development in Austrian politics involves the charging of Sebastian Kurz, the former Chancellor of Austria, with providing false testimony. The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Austria made this announcement on Friday.

The charges stem from a parliamentary committee investigation into potential bribery and corruption within Kurz’s government. The prosecutors claim that Kurz provided false evidence when questioned about the appointment of executives to Austria’s sovereign wealth fund, Öbag.

According to a statement by the prosecutors, the offense carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison. Along with Kurz, his former aide Bernhard Bonelli and another individual, whose identity remains undisclosed by the prosecutors, have also been charged in connection to the case.

Kurz, who is now 36 years old, denies the allegations against him. In a statement on the social network X, known formerly as Twitter, he proclaimed, “The accusations are false, and we eagerly await the truth to be revealed in court, proving these accusations to be unfounded.”

Once hailed as a political prodigy in European politics, Kurz achieved historic milestones by becoming the youngest-ever Chancellor of Austria and Europe’s youngest leader in 2017, leading the center-right Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) to victory in the elections. Despite a corruption scandal and a subsequent vote of no-confidence in his government in May 2019, Kurz’s party regained power after winning a general election in September of the same year.

In October 2021, Kurz resigned as Chancellor following a raid by prosecutors investigating him and his close associates for suspected bribery and breach of trust. Several months later, he announced his departure from politics altogether.

FAQ