Former Trump-era Adviser Urges Michigan Governor Whitmer to Step Down Following Inadequate Response to Attacks

A former adviser to the U.S. ambassador to Israel is calling for the resignation of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, stating that her response to the recent terrorist attacks on Israel was “fraudulent” and insufficient. Aryeh Lightstone, who previously served as a senior adviser to former U.S. Ambassador David Friedman, expressed his disappointment in Whitmer’s remarks regarding the attacks. Instead of mentioning Israel directly, she wrote a more generic statement expressing the need for peace in the region.

Lightstone, who is currently in Israel witnessing the conflict unfold, emphasized that a leader’s duty is to discern right from wrong, while a politician’s inclination is to say nothing. He strongly believes that Whitmer, having witnessed the violence firsthand during her visit to Israel in 2019, should have spoken out unequivocally against the atrocities committed against women and children. Lightstone insists that her failure to do so warrants her immediate resignation as governor.

The former adviser highlighted the Thanksgiving meal he hosted for Whitmer and a group of Michigan residents at his home in Israel, during which they discussed the U.S.-Israel relationship and ways to strengthen it. Lightstone’s invitation aimed to provide a place for all Americans to celebrate Thanksgiving, regardless of political affiliations.

Whitmer faced pushback for her initial response and later tweeted acknowledging Israel directly. Lightstone, however, claims that her follow-up tweet was merely an attempt to save face after being embarrassed by her previous statement. He believes that Whitmer’s actions reveal only a politician’s inclination to prioritize self-interest over moral clarity.

While Whitmer’s office has not responded to requests for comment, Lightstone emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship. He praised the Abraham Accords, negotiated by the Trump administration and signed by multiple Muslim-majority countries, as a significant achievement in strengthening ties between Israel and its neighbors.

As the conflict continues, Lightstone emphasizes the gravity of the situation, describing it as the worst day in Israel’s history. He underscores the urgent need for support for Israel and dispels claims of division within the country, stating that Israel is resolute and united in combating terrorism.

In conclusion, the former adviser’s plea for Governor Whitmer’s resignation sheds light on the perceived inadequacy of her response to attacks on Israel. It highlights the importance of strong leadership in times of crisis and the need for political figures to make unequivocal statements condemning violence and standing in solidarity with allies.