Unveiling the Ordeal: The Untold Story of the J&K Encounter

In the remote corners of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a gripping encounter has unfolded, shrouded in treacherous terrain and relentless challenges. Situated amidst a forest on one side and a deep ditch on the other, security forces find themselves entangled in a battle against well-equipped terrorists who hold the advantage of familiarity with the surroundings.

As the forces venture into the treacherous expanse, they face an uphill struggle against militants who have sought refuge in a cave perched atop a hill. The sole path to this hideout hangs perilously, bordered by steep cliffs on one side and a dense forest on the other, divulged sources from the security forces to NDTV. Tragically, it was the visibility offered by this treacherous route that claimed the lives of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Bhat.

The Commencement

Intelligence agencies first received reports of the militants taking shelter in the Gadul forests of Kokernag on Tuesday night. A search operation ensued, but the terrorists remained elusive. However, later on, a joint team of the Army and the police was alerted to their presence atop a hill.

The Assault Unfolds

In the early hours of Wednesday, the decision to confront the militants head-on was made. “The path leading to the hilltop poses a daunting challenge for the forces. Its narrowness, flanked by mountains and a dense forest on one side and a deep ditch on the other, made navigation harrowing, especially in the pitch-darkness of the night,” revealed an informed source.

As the forces closed in on the cave, the militants spotted them and resorted to indiscriminate firing. Trapped on the narrow path, they had no cover and were at risk of falling into the abyss, leaving them defenseless and unable to retaliate. In the exchange of gunfire, Colonel Singh, Major Dhonchak, and Deputy SP Bhat suffered injuries.

The Dilemma Persists

It has been almost 72 hours since the commencement of this intense encounter, with the forces having the hill enveloped. Despite dropping explosives via drones, employing rocket launchers, and engaged in intense gunfire, the army is yet to establish complete control of the area due to the challenging geographical conditions.

“Not Your Average Terrorists”

According to insider sources, the number of terrorists is suspected to exceed the two or three that have been initially reported. Among them is Uzair Khan, who joined the ranks of Lashkar-e-Taiba last year. Khan possesses invaluable knowledge of the area, thus aiding the terrorists in their operations.

“These militants are far from ordinary; they have proven themselves to be highly trained combatants armed with sophisticated weaponry. It is possible that an informer has betrayed the forces or their movements have been leaked. Whatever the case may be, concluding this operation has become an immense challenge,” divulged an anonymous source.

The Enigma of “Ambush Hypothesis”

One soldier remains missing while two others have sustained injuries. In response to these developments, Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, urging retired police and army officers to refrain from subscribing to the “ambush hypothesis.”

#KokernagEncounterUpdate: Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid “ Ambush Hypothesis”. It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised: ADGP Kashmir— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 15, 2023

“Retired police/Army officers should avoid the ‘ambush hypothesis.’ This operation is based on specific intelligence inputs. It is currently underway, and all two to three trapped terrorists will be neutralized,” he stated.

