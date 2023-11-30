Russia Considers Imposing “Loyalty Pledge” on Foreign Visitors

The Russian government is contemplating a controversial measure that would require foreigners entering the country to sign a “loyalty pledge.” This proposal comes amid growing concerns about dissent and criticism towards the Russian government, particularly in light of its involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Under the proposed rules, foreigners would be prohibited from engaging in any form of criticism towards the Russian state, its top officials, and its foreign policies, including the invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, discussions on LGBTQ+ issues and support for same-sex marriage would also be forbidden. The legislation would also prevent individuals from distorting historical facts pertaining to the Soviet Union’s role in World War II and its ultimate victory over fascism.

These restrictions reflect the conservative social policies promoted by President Vladimir Putin, who champions traditional values and emphasizes the importance of historical truth. However, these policies have led to Russia’s isolation on the international stage due to conflicts with Western countries.

In a recent speech, Putin urged Russian families to have larger numbers of children to address the country’s demographic crisis. He warned that failing to do so could potentially benefit Russia’s adversaries.

The timeline for the submission of this proposed law, which is referred to as a “loyalty pledge” by the Russian interior ministry, remains uncertain. While similar laws have been considered since 2021, this is the first time that draft legislation has been revealed to the public through Russian media outlets.

If implemented, the law would require all foreigners entering Russia to sign a document pledging not to hinder the activities of Russian state authorities or criticize the country’s foreign and domestic policies. Only individuals who comply with this requirement would be allowed entry into the country.

These requirements closely parallel existing regulations for Russian citizens. Disseminating information that discredits the Russian military or the individuals involved in the conflict in Ukraine can result in imprisonment for up to 15 years.

The disclosure of the draft legislation coincides with the Russian supreme court’s deliberation on designating the “international LGBT social movement” as an extremist group. This decision, if approved, would grant law enforcement agencies broad powers to target LGBTQ+ activists in Russia, even though such a formal movement does not exist.

According to reports, the draft legislation also seeks to limit discussions about marriage as a union between a man and a woman, as well as values associated with family, motherhood, fatherhood, and childhood. Additionally, foreigners would be legally bound to refrain from promoting non-traditional sexual relations upon entering Russia.

This proposed “loyalty pledge” has raised concerns among human rights advocates and international observers, who view it as a further erosion of freedom of expression and the right to dissent in Russia. Critics argue that such measures aim to stifle opposition and suppress alternative narratives and perspectives.

While it is unclear when or if the law will be introduced to the Russian Duma for approval, its potential adoption would mark a significant shift in the country’s approach to managing dissent and controlling the flow of information.